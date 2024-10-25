The African National Congress's Fikile Mbalula, who is never too far from controversy, allegedly commented on the Kolisis' divorce

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife of 8 years, Rachel, announced that they will be divorcing

Mbalula shared a mysterious post on X where he said that announcing a separation on X opens the relationship to public scrutiny, and some agreed

Netizens discussed Fikile Mbalula's tweet which seemingly shaded the Kolisis. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress's Secretary General Fikile Mbalula seemingly commented on Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce.

Mbalula seemingly shades Siya

Mbalula reportedly tweeted a cryptic post on X. This was after Siya and Rachel jointly announced their divorce after being married for almost 10 years. The divorce announcement took South Africans aback, and the internet was abuzz with theories about what could have happened.

Mbalula's tweet raised eyebrows on social media. He said:

"If you announce your marriage separation on X, what if we disagree with your act? Because you're inviting us to your own private relationship of which we were not there in the first place. Only your families were involved."

He later deleted the tweet.

Netizens agree with him

South Africans on Facebook sided with his sentiments.

Stephen Ramatapa said:

"He is right."

Rika Barnard said:

"I fully agree with him."

Samuel Motaung said:

"Some of the people are inviting pressure for themselves."

Thando Tiga-Tiga Mthimkulu said:

"We won't see the end of this divorce until kingdom come."

Maryna Claassen said:

"And Siya invited a few female guests to the equation?"

Others roasted his take

Fizix Langa Khanye said:

"He should just focus on rebuilding the shattered relationship between the ANC and South Africans."

Lynda Schoeman said:

"Mind your business, Fikile."

Mlwayedwa KaSiba said:

"Fikile is the minister of marriage now."

