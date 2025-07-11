Actress Deli Malinga, who is known for her roles in Adulting and Generations, says she's stepping away from the limelight

Malinga revealed in an interview this week that she's focusing on growing her business ventures before she returns to acting

Fans of the actress previously bid farewell to her much-loved character as MaMzobe in Mzansi Magic's telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse

Actress Deli Malinga, who played the role of MaMzobe in Mzansi Magic's cancelled telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse, says she's taking a break from acting.

This comes after the former Generations actress revealed in an interview that she's facing unemployment after the popular faith-based telenovela ended.

Malinga shares in an interview with Drum Magazine this week that she's taking a break from acting to focus on her skin care business and acting classes on her YouTube channel.

"It's not that I'm quitting acting, but before I get back into it, I want to ensure that my businesses have grown," says the award-winning actress.

The former Generations star is famously known for her role as the villainous MaMzobe in South Africa's popular TV show Umkhokha: The Curse.

South Africans bid farewell to Malinga's character

@lia35i wrote:

"I believe the rope was for MaMzobe, Xolile, Gabisile, Nobuntu, and Zodwa. Mabusi would have been saved by being married into the Mthembu household, but because she begged for Gabisile and her child, she made the ultimate sacrifice. MaMzobe's kids would never have lived and her."

@SisSpokie said:

"But I don't understand. It's tradition that the body of a person who hanged himself must be beaten. Why did Mzobe not want to be beaten, yena? (Herself) And why did Zodwa and Mabusi die of rope if it didn't matter that he wasn't beaten when he died?"

@SN_DLADLA responded:

"Shuti (that means), the curse was after the firstborns because Xolile was Mamzobe's firstborn and Mabusi was Zodwa's firstborn. Mlungisi and Ndoda were collateral damage because they did not hang themselves. Zibuse doesn't have any children."

@Nonie_MrsAbrams replied:

"I saw half tweets and didn't read further as I wanted to see for myself. So, Mabusi, I kind of expected it. But MaMzobe, yoh I felt my body shiver. It then made Mabusi's worse. Hhei le yena mara wa phapha ho neng ba mmotsa to let this go!"

@MzimelaSanele7 said:

"Difa's banging of the door upon realizing that MaMzobe had hung herself is classic...He pulled that off to the tee."

