Fan-favourite actress Deli Malinga, who played the role of Mamzobe in Umkhokha: The Curse has opened up about life after the TV show got cancelled.

The thespian recently made headlines when she pleaded for donations to attend an award ceremony, where she received a nomination at a prestigious award ceremony in Kenya called Ladies in Media.

The actress recently admitted in an interview with News24 that she's currently unemployed after she wrapped up filming the faith-based telenovela in February.

Malinga, who's recently received an award in Kenya also reveals to the publication that she's cried.

The talented star is famously known for starring in award-winning TV shows such as Adulting, Generations, Broken Vows, Redemption, Isibaya and many more.

The popular TV show which ended early this year got canned by Mzansi Magic along with its sister telenovela, My Brother's Keeper.

My Brother's Keeper cancelled

Mzansi Magic shocked South Africans in 2024 when it pulled the plug on My Brother's Keeper and Umkhokha: The Curse, which were produced by Rhythm World's Production.

The channel revealed in a statement that the two telenovelas were ending in 2025 as part of its “strategic evolution”.

“Mzansi Magic is embracing an exciting new chapter as it opens its doors to new producers and production houses, with the aim of delivering more compelling and innovative local content,” Shirley Adonisi, the director of local channels at M-Net, read the statement.

Adonisi also revealed that new series and telenovelas will be airing on the channel to "captivate audiences."

DStv has announced three new TV shows iNimba, iThonga, and Genesis in 2025.

Mzansi reacts to Umkhokha ending

@xoli_s responded:

"My TV time won’t be the same without uMkhokha The Curse. The ending of UMkhokha was a real shocker and nice way to end it. Baby Vulindlela can act shame."

@Ish_Maluleke said:

"How did Gabisile and Nobuntu escape this considering the fact that it was a Mzobe curse? Zibuse too."

@waraidzo responded:

"Beautiful masterpiece and they ended it well. So unpredictable but Mabusi was saved and covered from the curse by Mthembu and had been told to stay away from Mzobe family, but she broke her covering so ultimately, she had to die. Disobedience and Vuli Vuli what a star."

@sallymmammi replied:

"Mabusi is Mzobe, Difa never paid damages for Mabusi or did any of the tradition All things right. Mabusi grew up as Gumede because of the circumstances."

Actress Deli Malinga makes fun of her weight gain

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African actress Deli Malinga made fun of her weight gain on social media.

In the video, the award-winning actress jokingly pokes fun at how much weight she gained since she resided in KwaZulu-Natala for the filming of Umkhokha: The Curse.

Fans of the actress and TV show flooded the comment section, reacting to how funny Deli Malinga is offset.

