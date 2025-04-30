South African Amapiano music producer Dlala Thukzin recently hosted a birthday celebration

The iPlan hitmaker celebrated his birthday on Saturday, 26 April 2025, as he turned 28 years old

Kabza De Small, DJ Stokie and Oscar Mbo were among the people in a clip posted who attended the birthday party

Dlala Thukzin hosted a birthday celebration with his friends and family. Image: @dlalathukzin

Source: Instagram

South African Amapiano music producer and DJ Dlala Thukzin recently marked another year around the sun on Saturday, 26 April 2025.

A look at Dlala Thukzin's 28th birthday celebration

The popular iPlan hitmaker, Dlala Thukzin, whose real name is Thuthuka Wandile Zindlovu, celebrated his birthday in style as he turned 28 years old just a few days after announcing that his new album will be dropped on Friday, 25 April 2025.

An online user @PianoConnectSA posted a video of how Thukzin's birthday celebration looked like, in the clip, Kabza De Small, DJ Stokie and Oscar Mbo were among the attendees of the party.

View the clip below:

Netizens react to the video

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the clip of Dlala Thukzin's birthday celebration. Here's what they had to say:

@29Bagzz said:

"Oscar should’ve been in the NBA."

@YoTAle1 responded:

"Everytime I see their videos, there’s music, alcohol and dance."

@MalumeEasy replied:

"The Dons of the game grooving to Mdu, but Twitter mandem will talk nonsense about him. He’s your favourite producer's favourite producer."

Dlala Thukzin celebrated his 28th birthday. Image: @dlalathukzin

While celebrating his birthday, Dlala Thukzin also had a lot to appreciate in 2025 as his work got recognised internationally. At the recent Trace Awards in Tanzania during February, Thukzin was nominated for two awards, Best Male Artist and Best Male Artist: Southern Africa.

Despite losing out on the awards, Thukzin said he was proud of the nominations and is looking forward to earning more accolades in the future. PR Mogul Melanie Ramjee also shared the story behind Trace Awards with Briefly News journalist Mbali Tebele.

"The Trace Awards are more than just an event; they are a platform dedicated to recognising artists who shape the future of African and international music. By voting, fans can amplify the voices of their favourite artists on the continent and internationally and support works that reflect their identity and cultural pride," she said.

What you need to know about Dlala Thukzin

Dlala Thukzin, born Thuthuka Wandile Zindlovu in 1997, is a South African DJ and record producer from Lamontville, KwaZulu-Natal. He gained recognition for producing Babes Wodumo’s hit Umngan’wami, featured on her 2016 album Gqom Queen, Vol. 1.

Dlala Thukzin attended Umlazi Comtech High School from 2010 to 2014. Raised in Lamontville, his passion for music began early, inspired by assisting his late uncle in transporting equipment for gigs. This exposure sparked his interest, leading him to independently practice and hone his craft.

Dlala Thukzin helps KwaZulu-Natal flood victims

As reported by Briefly News, South African DJ Dlala Thukzin has also made his mark on the South African public after he made headlines for helping flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal.

The popular DJ, raised in Lamontville, appealed to organisations to offer assistance to victims while he also made a personal commitment to help those in need.

