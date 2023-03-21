Dlala Thukzin's biography, age, real name, education, new album, profiles

Dlala Thukzin has built a big name for himself in the South African music industry. His skills when behind the deck remain unmatched, with the ability to fluidly switch between afrotec, amapiano and other genres.

Dlala Thukzin is a South African disk jockey and music producer. He is renowned for his various productions, including Phuze and Nika Nika.

Dlala Thukzin's bio and profile summary

Full name Thuthuka Zindlovu Known as Dlala Thukzin Year of birth 1997 Place of birth Lamontville, Durban, South Africa Tribe Zulu Nationality South African Current residence Durban, South Africa Hair colour Black Eye colour Black School Umlazi Comtech High School Occupation Disk jockey and music producer Net worth $26,000 Social media accounts Instagram Twitter Facebook TikTok YouTube

What is Dlala Thukzin's real name?

He was born Thuthuka Zindlovu in Lamontville, Durban, South Africa. He is of the Zulu tribe, and his name Thuthuka means to grow or to develop. In addition, his nationality is South African.

How old is Dlala Thukzin?

He was born in the year 1997. As of 2023, Dlala Thukzin's age is about 26 years. His exact date of birth remains in the dark. He was raised by his grandmother.

Dlala Thukzin's education

The Mzansi DJ went to Umlazi Comtech High School from January 2010 to November 2014. Growing up in Lamontville, he developed his love for music at an early age. He assisted his late uncle in carrying music equipment around town for gigs. Naturally, he became interested and started practising by himself.

Career

He started his career as a producer in the mid-2000s, and in 2006, he had his big break on the prominent gqom artists Babes Wodumo's 2016 debut, Gqom Queen Volume 1. This played a crucial role in popularizing the genre in South Africa.

Dlala Thukzin's songs

Dlala has produced several songs, including:

Phuze Corona Inkinga Indoda Enemali Mama Wami Konka iStofu Small Boys Mzala Nika Nika Penalty Let's Go Indian Flava Clap Clap Friday Ingoma E Samba F.Y.C Uzobuya Nini Focus Naba Laba Awuzwe Room 8 Mina Envy Hours 20 to 6 Kunini Sivalelwe AmaV - Class Champagne Complicated Generation Uswazi

Dlala Thukzin's new album

Throughout his career, Thukzin has also released several albums. His debut was titled Permanent Music which he released in 2020. He then released its sequel, Permanent Music 2, in 2021 as well as Summer Banger. In 2022, he dropped Finally Famous.

YouTube

The Mzansi DJ also has a YouTube Channel where he posts his songs and mixes. He started the channel in January 2018. As of March 2023, he has gained about 43k subscribers, with a total of over 16 million views.

How much is Dlala Thukzin's net worth?

As of 2023, his net worth is estimated at $26,000. Dlala has made a living from his career as a music producer and DJ. In January 2023, he bought a brand new white Mercedes Benz, which he posted on his Instagram page.

Social media presence

The South African producer is active on social media as this is where he updates his fans about his upcoming and ongoing projects, his various adventures and updates about his life. Dlala Thukzin's Instagram has over 293k followers, with 24.5k followers on Twitter as of March 2023. On Facebook, he has over 823k followers and 79k followers on TikTok.

Dlala Thukzin has shown his passion for music since he was very young. His work has revolutionized the growth of the amapiano and gqom genres, not only in South Africa but also the whole continent.

