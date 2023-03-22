Who is Aymos? Everything about the South African singer & songwriter

Amapiano has continued to dominate the globe since 2019. It has taken over the South African nightlife, with new artists like Aymos dominating the streets with anthems like eMcimbini. He is famous for these lyrics that explain the amapiano revolution: 'Piano, 'piano, asisalali emakhaya ngenxa yakho, which translates to: 'piano, 'piano, we no longer sleep at home because of you!

Since the Amapiano revolution, South African artist Aymos has proved time and time again that he is the genre’s most exemplary upcoming exponent. The mastermind is highly praised for the hits Ababuyanga, Risasekile, and Bambelela.

Aymos’ profile and bio summary

How old is Aymos?

The star was born on 18 January 1989 in Tembisa, Gauteng, South Africa. Aymos’ age as of March 2023 is 34 years.

Aymos’ real name

He was born Babili Amos Shili. Aymos, as he is better known, is his stage name. He also goes by the name of Amapiano Afro-Yanoprince.

What culture is Aymos?

Amos is yet to disclose his culture or ethnicity. But musically speaking, he belongs to the South African amapiano culture.

Aymos’ education profile

Not much is known about his studies, only that he was part of his high school’s choir. He was also part of his church choir, up until he decided to form his own choir.

Career

Babili was always passionate about music, so he used his bus money to buy a piano, something that did not sit well with his parents. But looking back, Babili is happy he pursued his music passion.

Shili ventured into the music industry as a sessionist and vocalist for local house deejays. Around the same time, he would release his own music, but not to much acclaim. His dedication brought him luck after Mas Musiq came to his house asking for the Zaka vocals after discovering the song on YouTube.

Although he was not for the idea of getting his song getting remixed in an amapiano fashion, he decided to give it a go. He was so proud to see that after handing the vocals to Mas, the song was driving people crazy all over Instagram.

His dedication saw him sharing the stage with DJ Maphorisa, Samthing Soweto, and Kabza De Small. This was after he was featured in the hit eMcimbini. He was also hailed for composing the original track and singing on the multi-million streaming Zaka.

Aymos has also collaborated with Mas Musiq on the album Shonamalanga. He released his debut album Yimi Lo in September 2021. It has featured other talented SA artists, including Kabza De Small, Major League DJz, DBN Gogo, and Josiah De Disciple.

What genre is Aymos?

Although most people know him for his Amapiano and Afro-pop songs, he revealed in an interview that he is not a subject to any specific genre of music. Instead, he can work on any genre he feels comfortable doing. He is the founder of his own label called Vibe Content.

Who sings Mama Amapiano?

It is none other than Shili. He is also famous for many other hits, including:

iSegazin i (2020)

i (2020) Yimi Lo (2021)

(2021) Muhle (2021)

(2021) AmaPaperBag (2021)

(2021) Lala Kahle (2021)

(2021) iXesha (2021)

(2021) Ziya Khala (2022)

(2022) Fatela (2022)

(2022) Bambelela (2022)

You can download Aymos’ songs on Apple Music or SoundCloud.

Career highlights

Shili has had several highlights in his career, some of which include:

His collaborative album Shonamalanga with Mas Musiq being nominated in 2020 for best amapiano album and best duo/group of the year at the 27th South African Music Awards.

with Mas Musiq being nominated in 2020 for best amapiano album and best duo/group of the year at the 27th South African Music Awards. His single Fatela with Ami Faku was certified platinum in South Africa.

Is Aymos still alive?

Aymos is alive and well. On March 11, 2023, Shili was rumoured to have died in a car accident while travelling to a performance. Although some people were quick to send their condolences on social media, the news was discovered to be from a source known for spreading false information.

Aymos is a South African singer and songwriter who has risen to prominence due to his uniquely raw and soulful voice. He has worked with veterans in the industry, including Kabza De Small and Major League DJz.

