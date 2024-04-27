Former Athletics South Africa (ASA) acting CEO Terrence Magogodela has repaid R388,733.05 after misappropriating National Lotteries Commission funds for sports development

The Special Investigating Unit has cautioned that paying back embezzled funds does not shield former athletics boss Terrence Magogodela from criminal prosecution.

Magogodela pays back

According to the SIU, Magogodela returned money he shouldn't have received from the National Lotteries Commission.

The former boss agreed to pay back some R388 733,05 after it was found that he signed a funding application to construct athletics tracks in the Northern Cape but used the money to buy property.

He wrote on the form that he was in charge of the Inqaba Yokulinda project, but he wasn't the project coordinator or part of the non-profit organisation Inqaba Yokulinda.

The SIU said:

“The funding application, the business and implementation plan, and an endorsement letter from ASA [Athletics South Africa]were submitted to the NLC. Magogodela channelled the NLC funds towards a property in Gauteng.”

Magogodela delays payment

At first, there was a settlement agreement, but Magogodela didn't keep his end of the deal. This led the SIU to ask the Special Tribunal to preserve his home in Gauteng. In February 2022, the Special Tribunal agreed and issued a preservation order for Magogodela’s property.

Following Magogodela's total payment, the SIU will now approach the Special Tribunal for an application to discharge his property from the preservation order.

Mzansi not surprised

While this is a big win for South Africa, netizens are not convinced that the man who looted funds from the poor should still be walking freely.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Malomanye exclaimed:

"I so wish the other legs of the justice system could do their work. Or are we saying see you, payback, and nothing happens?"

@leovanstaden questioned:

"R338733 "settlement", but how much did he steal? Is he in jail for this theft? Where is the justice?"

@Raski demanded:

"Nice to report and ramble on and on about the money being recovered but not a word on his arrest....only possible prosecution?!"

@Tokologo Freedom Moseamedi expressed

"Cyril Ramaphosa, it is obvious that our problems are sitting by the NPA. Delivering results, but the SIU has been de NPA can’t arrest any of the referred cases to them.

@Duncan_ shared:

"Every single person wants to chow."

@@GI_Irvin questioned:

"So this guy approved funding and channelled the funds to a property in GP. Is that his property yhoooo."

@HLABARINTO said:

"Share proof of payment."

