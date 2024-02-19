The Special Investigating Unit has its sights set on the Department of Home Affairs and PRASA

The SIU was permitted to investigate allegations of maladministration dating for almost two decades by Home Affairs

PRASA will be investigated for fraudulently paying insurance claims and paying ghost employees

South Africans celebrated as the Special Investigating Unit announced that it would investigate the Department of Home Affairs and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the SIU the greenlight, and the nation expects fireworks.

SIU to investigate PRASA and Home Affairs

The SIU posted the announcement on its X account, @RSASIU. According to the SIU, Ramaphosa signed two proclamations authorising the SIU to investigate PRASA and Home Affairs. They will investigate unlawful and improper conduct by those employed at the entities.

Home Affairs will be investigated for allegations of maladministration of the issuing of resident permits, visas and citizenships. The alleged misconduct spans almost 20 years, from October 2004 to February 2024. PRASA will also be investigated for allegedly paying ghost employees and making fraudulent insurance payouts to various entities from 2010 to 2024. See the full tweet here:

South Africans giddy with excitement

Netizens were over the moon with the announcement.

empireT said:

“Abashwe. I trust and hope that this will be quick.”

Emkem added:

“Get those crooks.”

Tat’uRadebe cheered them on.

“Mazikhale once. We need to uncover every person with an SA ID they don’t deserve.”

Mahlodi added:

“I can already picture the Prasa graphics: morning lodge, morning villas, Lamborghini, cosmetic shops, gorgeous flowers.”

Double d noted:

“It’s going down for real. A lot going on at Prasa. Maybe you’ll even unearth why orders are issued, but payments are denied after completion.”

Anahi Mbalane remasrked:

“I pray you never get captured nd compromised by politicians. How well do you know your workers? Are they immune to bribery or compromise? Do you have systems to detect compromise within your organisation?”

BetweenYou&I pointed out:

“Conduct a lifestyle audit on all Home Affairs workers. You will get what you are looing for.”

Mpumelelo exclaimed:

“They must contact the baddies. The investigation will move quickly after that, especially the Prasa one.”

