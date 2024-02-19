The DA vowed to dismantle race-based laws, including Black Economic Empowerment, if granted power

Finance spokesperson Dion George presented the party's alternative budget, which highlighted non-racialism and economic empowerment for all South Africans

South African citizens reacted to the DA's bold plans with heated opinions on social media

The Democratic Alliance (DA) promised to scrap all race-based laws, including Black Economic Empowerment (BEE).

The party says it favours a labour legislative framework focusing on genuine non-racialism and economic upliftment for all.

Social grants to stay

According to EWN, the DA reassured citizens that essential social grants will remain in place and might even be improved.

Finance spokesperson Dion George laid out plans to improve existing grants. They include the evolution of the SRD into a job seeker grant and increasing child support grants.

South Africans respond online

The DA's plans stirred up strong opinions among South Africans, with many expressing passionate views on social media.

While some support the party's stance on abolishing race-based laws, others argue that BEE is essential for rectifying the historical injustices of apartheid.

See some comments below:

Johnny van Coller said:

"A daunting task, but it will give everyone a chance in life."

Mondli Ndlovu posted:

"They need a lot of blue umbrellas to achieve that."

Isaac Nkabinde commented:

"They've been hating BEE from day one. "

Zuko Nyathi mentioned:

"The DA is angry at the BEE because it deprived them dominance, I mean white privilege. "

Lwara Midas Mpinga wrote:

"They don’t talk about sharing the land with blacks, all they do is fight anything that’s meant to correct the wrongs of apartheid."

Thuso Modubu asked:

"What about the race-based ownership of the land of our ancestors of which ownership is still favourable to the white minority settlers?"

