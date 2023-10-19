Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has reiterated government's firm commitment to small business development

SOUTH AFRICA - Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams emphasised government's firm stand in supporting small businesses at a Pitch for Funding event in Stellenbosch, Boland.

Addressing entrepreneurs at the event, Ndabeni-Abrahams highlighted the importance of entrepreneurs taking advantage of the opportunities available at their disposal.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said both developed and underdeveloped countries consider small to medium enterprises (SMMEs) as the driving force for economic development.

“We see SMMEs as a solution to poverty and unemployment. This initiative presents an opportunity for the development of start-ups and innovative high-impact entrepreneurs who will contribute to job creation and socio-economic development,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Ndabeni-Abrahams appealed to entrepreneurs to visit their nearest Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA) office or local municipality to get all the information about which channels to follow to get assistance. She also reiterated the importance of visiting the department's website and social media pages.

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams inspires change

The Department of Small Business Development posted proceedings of the event on their X page, letting Mzansi in on the day's agenda.

Mzansi applauds government's initiative

Commenting on the Department of Small Business Development's Facebook page, South Africans expressed gratitude towards this initiative by the government.

Kgaladi Thema-Sethoga said:

"Great to see young people innovate."

Nomvula Radebe said:

"Standing ovation, they deserve full support from government."

Koveya Kasper still has some faith:

"South Africa is the best country, but the government is failing us."

Sipho Thubelihle Mashiya is sure he knows where the trouble lies:

"Government is failing young people in this country."

Nathi Matlala said:

"South Africans have different solutions but the government is falling us."

Glenda Charlene Williams is positive:

"I so love this, greater things are yet to come."

Source: Briefly News