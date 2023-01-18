Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams plans to help small businesses deal with loadshedding

Various stakeholders are working on an energy relief package for the small, medium, informal and micro sectors

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams said solutions are needed urgently to prevent the closures of small businesses and job losses

JOHANNESBURG - Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is working on solutions to tackle the devastating effects of loadshedding on small businesses.

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams plans to offer relief to small businesses.

Source: Getty Images

The country’s ongoing energy crisis has left local businesses feeling the pressure. The department’s agencies, the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa), the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) and various stakeholders are working on an energy relief package.

The packages would offer assistance to the small, medium, informal and micro sectors. According to TimesLIVE, details surrounding the packages, the criteria and applications will be announced soon.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said Sefa conducted research on the effect of loadshedding and found that more than 70% of respondents were hit by power outages. Most respondents required an alternative energy source to continue with their operations.

The minister said solutions are needed urgently to prevent closures of small businesses and job losses. She added that the sector was still recovering following the Covid-19 pandemic.

EWN reported that some small businesses run in Soweto had to close their doors due to additional operational costs. Those selling food for a living have been hit the hardest due to the loadshedding impact.

Netizens unimpressed with Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’ plans

@LuckyBlackM said:

“Really? A person who couldn't save Post Office will bring solutions to power small businesses. I am definitely waiting to see that miracle happen.”

@ZozoHlumile commented:

“Fix Eskom, rid this country of corruption, extortion and the grandfathers and grandmothers who are MPs in their 60s. Do the fundamentals and put the right skills in the right jobs, not this nepotism BS.”

@jeandre_lennox posted:

“This cadre hasn’t done a single thing to help small businesses. Nothing.”

@MaqunguSivuyile added:

“Loool ANC members only deliver empty promises that's what they are good at.”

EFF unsatisfied with loadshedding meeting with Ramaphosa, claims doesn’t look like blackouts will end soon

Briefly News also reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters came out of a virtual meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Eskom board deeply unsatisfied.

The party released a scathing statement after the meeting claiming that a presentation made by President Ramaphosa, Eskom and the National Energy Crisis Committee indicated that the electricity crisis will not be solved within the next 24 months.

The Red Berets' assessment lies in stark contrast to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's promise that loadshedding would be a thing of the past in the next 12 to 18 months.

