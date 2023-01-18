The Economic Freedom Fighters claim that Eskom and the ANC government do not have a solution for loadshedding

This follows a virtual meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, Eskom and the National Energy Crisis Committee

The EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu says that the solutions presented indicate that the blackouts will continue for more than 24 months

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters came out of a virtual meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Eskom board deeply unsatisfied.

The EFF Deputy Leader Floyd Shivambu claims government and Eskom have no viable solutions to end loadshedding. Image: Laird Forbes & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The party released a scathing statement after the meeting claiming that a presentation made by President Ramaphosa, Eskom and the National Energy Crisis Committee indicated that the electricity crisis will not be solved within the next 24 months.

The Red Berets' assessment lies in stark contrast to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's promise that loadshedding would be a thing of the past in the next 12 to 18 months.

Speaking to SABC News, EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu added that the presentation was not coherent and that Eskom and the government do not have a solid and immediate solution for loadshedding.

Shivambu claimed that the barely functioning power utility is merely preparing South Africans to live in darkness for a very long time.

The opposition party took particular exception to Ramaphosa's claims that all political leaders should take collective responsibility for the energy crisis.

Shivambu reiterated that opposition parties are not responsible for dispersing electricity and that the loadshedding crisis is a problem of the ANC's making. The EFF deputy leader added that Ramaphosa should not lump them in on the ANC's government's failures.

South Africans react to the EFF's criticism of the government loadshedding solutions

South Africans slammed the EFF for playing the blame game instead of offering solutions.

Below are some reactions

Xolani Ka Pangela commented:

"The EFF is always unhappy, they don't act, just pointing fingers."

Elizabeth Pearce added:

"Okay, so we know that... No solution just complaining."

Joseph Mabiletsa claimed:

"There is nothing that EFF will do to solve the Eskom crisis."

Snoesja Gerntholtz defended:

"I agree and acknowledge to most that was said and discussed here. It might sound like blaming, but someone should be blamed!"

Goodman Lekwakwe stated:

"What? EFF is just a useless party. They are just opportunistic and they will never rule this country."

Oupa Hadebe suggested:

"This group called the EFF must bring solutions instead of playing blame game."

