Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana seems confident that loadshedding will be a bad memory in the next 12-18 months

The finance minister told reports at the World Economic Forum that the government has a working plan to fix Eskom's issues

South Africans are less than enthused by the minister's claim and stated that he using an old script

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana stated on Monday, 16 January that the country has a plan to end loadshedding within the next 12-18 months.

South Africans have zero faith that the government will end loadshedding within 12-18 months. Image: Hollie Adams

Source: Getty Images

Godongwana made these remarks on the sidelines at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss resort of Davos.

The minister told reporters that Stage 6 rolling blackouts will become a thing of the past in less than five months, reported News24.

Godongwana added that Stage 6 would no longer be necessary because facilities are being revamped and measures such as demand management will take effect.

Eskom has a management problem, says Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana

One of the biggest contentions for Eskom last year was the low funds for diesel.

While the National Treasury is expected to allocate more funds for diesel to Eskom, the minister says he does not believe that the power utility has a diesel problem but rather a management problem, according to an IOL report.

South Africans react to the news that loadshedding is expected to end within a year

While the prospect of loadshedding ending in about a year might seem like great news, South Africans are failing to be optimistic.

Taking to social media, many people shared their opinions on the finance minister's latest comments and had this to say:

@maggsnaidu said:

"We heard that before from @CyrilRamaphosa. Are @GovernmentZA ministers recycling comments? "

@tebogoyannete said:

"Someone please give the honourable minister the new script, he is, unfortunately, reading a script from 2018 ‍♂️"

@LithaMak said:

"We have heard this before but there is no clear and concrete plan. They even brought Italian Engineers but we are here now."

@Fr_eezy said:

"Hmmmm. Now where have I heard this before? Didn't this track chart at #1 on the charts in 2018?"

@master_otu said:

"OK @GodongwanaEnoch this is where the @MYANC is with the people of SA. We have packed your bags and have told you we are filling a divorce. We are already speaking with the lawyers. 12- 18 months promises isn't going to cut it. If we don't see things change now... You are out."

