The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) announced that the price of electricity will increase in the next few months

Trade Unions have voiced their anger and said consumers will be burdened with higher bills for less electricity amid loadshedding

SA citizens also expressed their frustrations on social media about the tariff hike and the financially strapped power utility

JOHANNESBURG - The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) granted Eskom's application to increase the price of electricity by 18,65% on Thursday.

The tariff hike will be implemented at the beginning of April this year even though citizens have been spending more hours in the dark.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) have bashed the energy regulator for the increase that will make electricity unaffordable for most citizens.

SAFTU said South African citizens will be paying 800% more for electricity than they did in 2007, reported EWN. The federation's spokesperson, Trevor Shaku added:

"We are especially angry that it is South African women who mainly take care of our homes - cooking and child-rearing who must resort to supplementing electricity with firewood, coal, paraffin, gas stoves and heaters."

According to TimesLIVE, the spokesperson for Cosatu, Sizwe Pamla said the hike will be felt by businesses, workers and unemployed people trying to survive in a struggling economy that was hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdown and constant inflation.

SA citizens' reactions on social media:

Mosha Sekgoja said:

"We should take to the streets and chase this government out of power. This is a real abuse of power seriously."

Thabang Matsela mentioned:

"We have a responsibility to get rid of ANC in 2024."

Sharon Bri asked:

"And load shedding continues, what is going on in this country? The president says he's shocked the country reached Stage 6 like he was napping."

Fisas TeeJay wrote:

"A revolution is needed."

Joyce Rampersad added:

"While we struggle to have power in our daily lives. The president should sort out Eskom first before the increase."

