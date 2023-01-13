As the nation contends with Stage 6 loadshedding, frustrated South Africans are calling for a national shutdown

Citizens are fed up with inaction from the ruling African National Congress and ailing Eskom

While citizens gear up to protest, an energy analyst has warned that Stage 8 loadshedding may be on the cards

JOHANNESBURG - Fed-up South Africans are calling for a national shutdown in protest of the African National Congress and Eskom, as frustrations about loadshedding bubble over.

This comes as South Africa's struggling power utility, Eskom, indefinitely thrust the nation into Stage 6 loadshedding on Wednesday morning, 11 January.

According to IOL, the power utility said it was forced to increase stages of rolling blackouts due to 11 generators breaking down since Tuesday morning, 10 January.

Since Stage 6 loadshedding was implemented, social media has been abuzz with many citizens calling each other to arms and mulling over the idea of staging a national shutdown to make their frustrations known.

Here's what South Africans are saying:

@langalihl asked:

"National shutdown anyone?"

@LuSomethings added:

"We need the same Fees Must Fall energy for this loading National Shutdown. The same Zuma must fall energy and unity."

@MissMonaheng commented:

"If there was ever a time, for a proper national shutdown… it's now! Even companies that don’t allow their staff to participate… would benefit them also. Nah… Already a lot of people are struggling!"

@OneNation70290 stated:

"It is time for #ANCmustFall marches. We must all unite and march!"

@lion_queeen claimed:

"We actually need a real national shutdown to protest this Eskom situation. One that will only end when we get an actual plan with deadlines from these useless people. Like right now there isn’t even any real transparent plan or timelines."

Energy analyst warns Stage 8 loadshedding may be on the cards for SA

While speaking on eNCA last month, energy analyst Lungile Mashele warned that South Africans could face Stage 8 rolling blackouts.

Mashele told the broadcaster that at Stage 8 loadshedding the country would not have electricity for 12 to 14 hours a day. The energy analyst added that South Africa is hurtling towards a similar situation to what is happening in Zimbabwe, which has 18-hour continuous blackouts.

Ramaphosa’s deep regret about loadshedding leaves SA furious, “we deeply regret the ANC being in power”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, has said that President Cyril Ramaphosa “deeply regrets” South Africa's electricity crisis.

Magwenya added that Ramaphosa has acknowledged how loadshedding has frustrated South Africans and the untold devastation it has had on small businesses and the nation's economy, News24 reported.

While it's not clear what the Presidency aimed to achieve by releasing this titbit of information, South Africans have not taken kindly to the president's regrets.

