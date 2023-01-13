President Cyril Ramaphosa's deep regrets about loadshedding in South Africa have sparked fury from citizens

This comes as the nation has had to endure hours of no electricity after Eskom announced the indefinite implementation of Stage 6 loadshedding

Many South Africans hit back with comments about how they regretted that the ANC and Ramaphosa were in power

PRETORIA - The Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, has said that President Cyril Ramaphosa “deeply regrets” South Africa's electricity crisis.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sparked anger by saying he "deeply regrets" loadshedding. Image: Filip Singer & Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

Magwenya added that Ramaphosa has acknowledged how loadshedding has frustrated South Africans and the untold devastation it has had on small businesses and the nation's economy, News24 reported.

While it's not clear what the Presidency aimed to achieve by releasing this titbit of information, South Africans have not taken kindly to the president's regrets.

As if adding insult to injury, the Presidency spokesperson added that Ramaphosa has called for "urgency and speed" in finding solutions and implementing the national energy plan.

This comes after South Africa's ailing power utility, Eskom, indefinitely thrust the nation into stage 6 loadshedding, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans respond to Ramaphosa's deep regrets and calls for urgency

Scores of citizens took to social media to vent their frustrations and fury over how the government and, in particular, President Ramaphosa has responded to the unending loadshedding.

Below are some comments:

@cvrooyen7 rebutted:

"And we deeply regret the ANC being in power."

@raymond08481717 stated:

"The same old song."

@AngelaLiesenbe2 questioned:

"He has a plan?"

@Morneol complained:

"Says the man's spokeperson whose boss has 24 hours of electricity."

@Zaahidah_K asked:

"Can he not provide more urgency and speed? ANC we’re over you!"

@GenduToit added:

"And we deeply regret being stuck with a morally bankrupt government."

@JohnBay19117205 pointed out:

"It has taken 15 years of loadshedding for our president to deeply regret the loadshedding."

@stripymouse exclaimed:

"UNACCEPTABLE!"

@SakhileShandu1 challenged:

""He further demanded more energy and speed" - WHY THE HECK are they not already at max energy and speed in implementing solutions?"

@l_kat02 commented:

"Two words: Train Wreck"

@JoanDarcySA demanded:

"He must talk to us personally. Not through a spokesperson. We deserve better."

Emalahleni residents protest over power outages turns violent, 4 trucks and 2 Bakkies torched on N4

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that the N4 in Emalahleni descended into chaos when an electricity protest by community members turned violent on Wednesday, 11 January.

According to Mpumalanga police, angry residents set four trucks and two bakkies on fire on the outskirts of Vosman and pelted a number of vehicles with stones.

The protest came after a power outage was reported in the area because of a cable fault between the Buffer and Ring substations on Wednesday morning. The municipality added that the situation was worsened by cable theft at the Ring substation, TimesLIVE reported.

