Sizwe Dhlomo used his Twitter account to bring to light the potholes he noticed on the roads right after the December holiday

In the tweet, the media personality expressed genuine curiosity about what could have caused such road damage

Some South Africans reacted to the post by criticising the government, while others blamed the heavy rains that hit most provinces

According to Sizwe Dhlomo's most recent Twitter post, he was shocked to see the damage caused by the December holidays on South African roads.

In Mzansi, the holiday season is always the busiest. People travel from one province to another, making the roads more packed than ever and the results appear to be visible.

Taking to his Twitter account, Sizwe posed a serious question to his followers about what could have caused the cracks.

"D*mn! What happened to these roads over the holidays? Forget potholes, these are craters!" wrote Sizwe.

Peeps responded by naming several causal factors, including the heavy rainfall in some parts of the country. Other netizens blamed the government for failing to maintain the roads yet again.

@LehapaPoka said:

"There are even weeds and grass growing in some potholes."

@nomsaSkhanyile shared:

"Craters doesn’t even describe some of those roads! Kubi "

@Nini11929420 posted:

"The potholes look like graves."

@DiskiMagic replied:

"The ANC happened."

@MafiaTshi commented:

"I don't have a car so I'm not bothered, but the shortage of potatoes ko etse di chips ka eng"

@BougaSimon wrote:

"The so-called minister was busy against the mayor in Bloemfontein yet he's doing the same, failing."

@Mapondo5 reacted:

"Nothing changed. They were always like this. Come to Kagiso, it's like a war zone."

@SiphoMk76493920 also said:

"President Cyril is there for promises, no action."

@mpume_e also shared:

"It’s been raining throughout the holidays."

@abuti_ke_na added:

"The ANC is a failure. I live in a formerly white suburb, let us just say the roads, parks and public infrastructure are not well-kept. I guess it's true they can't even maintain what the Apartheid government built."

