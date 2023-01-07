There has been another tanker involved in an accident on the N12 Highway at Kliprivier Drive off-ramp

Emergency services have been called to the area and so far no fatalities or injuries have been reported

Social media timelines are flooded with videos and images taken from the scene and Mzansi people expressed their shock

A tanker crashes into a bridge on a highway. Image: @Abmahlangu1/Twitter

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - A tanker crashed into a bridge on the N12 highway at the Kliprivier Drive off-ramp in Johannesburg South.

CPF chairperson Mike Fontes told TimesLive that the accident happened around 3pm on Saturday afternoon. Members of CPF are reportedly at the scene attending to the accident.

The truck was reportedly travelling on the N12 highway going east and veered off the road and crashed into the bridge.

No fatalities have been reported, and the driver is allegedly unharmed. Fontes said they want to close off the area while they for the hazmat team to arrive.

"The truck has spilt some petrol, so I expect the authorities to close the N12 in that section. For now, we are trying to create a safety cordon of 300m to 500m wide, but the proximity of the highway is making that difficult."

@KatlegoKaG said:

"No sense of urgency by the EMPD, no fire brigade, no ambulances just one of those accidents in Mzansi."

@thabospec posted:

"Is leaking, run away."

@ManyamaDoctor wrote:

"Before it was pitbulls and now its tanker crashes. South Africa, we have a serious problem."

@masiyandas mentioned:

"Why in SA everything happened in a trend form? First, it was pitbulls, next celebrities with strokes, and now tankers."

@FMadlongwe shared:

"We just drove past now in the taxi lot of cars standing near the scene."

@EdwardMaps posted:

"Something sinister is brewing, either this is a plot to cancel out the truck business and shift the business back to Prasa/Transnet. This is getting deeply serious."

@desireemav added:

"South Africa yifilm."

