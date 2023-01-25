A KwaZulu-Natal cop is in hot water after being caught driving negligently while under the influence of alcohol

The 35-year-old police sergeant is now facing disciplinary action from the South African Police services

That is not enough for South Africans who are calling for the immediate dismissal of the cop

DURBAN- A police sergeant in KwaZulu-Natal was caught in the act while driving negligently on the N3 highway. The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

The 35-year-old officer who is from the Newcastle K9 Unit was arrested on 13 January and faces charges of drunken and negligent driving.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda the South African Police Services has already started internal disciplinary action against the sergeant.

A video of the incident was posted on Twitter by journalist and crime activist Yusuf Abramjee. The video, which was seemingly taken by a member of the public shows a police van driving at a great speed and dangerously swerving between lanes on the highway.

After driving this way for some time, the eventually swerves into another vehicle and side-swipes the bumper. The police officer doesn't even stop to check if the other driver is okay.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has spoken out about the officer's behaviour and condemned it as "barbaric, unprofessional and uncalled for".

The commissioner added that the public shouldn't hesitate from reporting officers who behave unprofessionally while on duty, News24 reported.

Mkhwanazi said:

"Such rogue elements must be reported, and proportionate action will be taken against those who [violate] the prescripts of the service."

South Africans react to the police officer's erratic driving

Citizens comment on the viral video in droves, calling for the negligent cop to be fired immediately.

Below are some reactions:

@Kathy57231586 exclaimed:

"How can he not be immediately fired as well as charged? There’s the evidence! He’s driving a police car + almost wiped out a member of the public!"

@1234567Nannes complained:

"Saps in South Africa is a mess and Bheki has for years been the "best minister", wake up Mr president!"

@jvnaidoo1 demanded:

"This drunken rat should be dismissed as an example to the rest."

@DifedileM asked:

"So he didn’t even bother stopping to check the damage he caused the other motorist?"

