Northern KwaZulu-Natal police urged community members to refrain from violence over the theft of vehicles in the area

Angry community members protested over the theft and lack of action from authorities and allegedly burnt a truck and bus

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi condemned the incident and called residents to respect the rule of law

KWAZULU-NATAL - Police in northern KwaZulu-Natal have urged community members to refrain from violent acts following the recent torching of a truck and bus.

Angry communities in northern KwaZulu-Natal allegedly burnt a bus and truck during a protest. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

Angry residents protested against cross-border crimes involving the theft and smuggling of vehicles to Mozambique on Tuesday, January 24. Hlabisa community members allegedly became fed up with the lack of action surrounding the crimes from authorities.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi condemned the burning of vehicles. He told TimesLIVE that the crimes are believed to be perpetrated by criminals posing as law-abiding citizens.

Mkhwanazi also suspects that the incidents were believed to be directed at supposed Mozambican criminals who are suspected of being involved in a vehicle theft syndicate. He called residents to respect the rule of the law.

The theft of vehicles has been ongoing for several months. A community member told SABC News that they believe community members are working with the smugglers and know the routes they use. He said police are also failing to tackle the issues.

However, the provincial police commissioner said the community’s concerns were taken into consideration. He said residents demanded that the police upgrade their station which is in the process of being handed over soon.

Durban woman hijacked in supermarket parking lot by 4 armed thugs, Mzansi condemns violent incident

Briefly News also reported that KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a carjacking after a 42-year-old woman had her car and belongings stolen by four men. The incident occurred in a supermarket parking lot and was captured on CCTV.

The carjacking occurred within a few seconds and the camera footage shows how two men jumped out of the white Volkswagen Polo and accosted the woman before fleeing with her vehicle. The victim looked visibly shaken in the video.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Spokesperson Constable Thenjiwe Ngocbo told News24 that the men were armed and drove off with the vehicle to an unknown location.

