A KwaZulu-Natal woman was robbed of her car and personal belongings by four men who were armed

The violent incident was captured on CCTV and the carjackers could be seen driving in a white Volkswagen Polo

KwaZulu-Natal Police Spokesperson Constable Thenjiwe Ngocbo said a carjacking case is being probed

BLUFF - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a carjacking after a 42-year-old woman had her car and belongings stolen by four men. The incident occurred in a supermarket parking lot and was captured on CCTV.

A woman was carjacked by five men at a supermarket parking lot. Image: Hein_The_Slayer

Source: Getty Images

The carjacking occurred within a few seconds, and the camera footage shows how two men jumped out of the white Volkswagen Polo and accosted the woman before fleeing with her vehicle. The victim looked visibly shaken in the video.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Spokesperson Constable Thenjiwe Ngocbo told News24 that the men were armed and drove off with the vehicle to an unknown location.

Marketing Manager of Oxford Fresh Market Patrick Hyland said the incident was very unfortunate, and there has been a spate of similar robberies in the area. He said the victim was safe and unharmed.

Hyland added that the store’s management is working closely with police to ensure those responsible are brought to book.

According to ECR, the store is working with security to prevent similar incidents.

South Africans shaken up by robbery:

@Max48468290 said:

“I’ll never understand men that attack women in any shape or form. Disgusting culture in South Africa.”

@tmaganedisa commented:

“One of the most traumatic events any person shouldn’t experience, I hope she is okay wherever she is.”

@DSG_015 added:

“Well organised gang this, no unnecessary drama and panic you can tell these people went to school for hijacking.”

