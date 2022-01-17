A video of a vehicle theft in action was posted on the SA Long distance Truckers Facebook page recently

The security footage shows a group of men working together to clear the way for 4 vehicles which can be seen driving out of what looks like a warehouse

The crime is reported to have taken place in the Durban CBD and online users believe that it was an inside job

Crime continues to be a major concern and enemy of progress in South Africa. A typical example of such can be seen on a recent video of a vehicle theft at a warehouse in Durban.

Security footage posted on social media recently, shows a group of men working together to steal 4 cars from a warehouse in Durban.

The CCTV footage was posted on the SA Long distance Truckers Facebook group and captioned:

“Crime and Vehicle Theft in the Durban CBD.…”

In the clip a group of men can be seen working hard to remove a truck trailer at the entrance of the warehouse. After it is successfully removed, four vehicles (three SUVs and a minibus) are seen driving out the building with the remaining men running away thereafter.

The video has sparked anger and disappointment in several online users who shared their views on the Facebook post:

Barcocba Molapo replied:

“This has gone too far. If you feel underpaid no one is forcing, you to hold on to the job. Very sad indeed.”

Mohamed Khan wrote:

“Sold as spares on the local market. Check market place.”

Thabiso Bebe Tseane commented:

“There's nothing new here, underpaid staff paying themselves.”

Njabulo Mzimela reacted:

“Inside job. Where they got all the keys from?”

Siboniso Ncube said:

“My foreign brothers and local brothers combined as a gang, you can't touch them.”

Sduduzo Wiseman Nene responded:

“It's only me and you who are worried about this thing otherwise the rest is worried about their shares because the job is done as planned.”

Pearson M Rond reacted:

“Taking something or inheriting items that you never worked for or breaking someone's premises and you still call yourself a dad in front of your children, folks need to change their behaviour.”

Craig Viljoen wrote:

“Where is the security guy, you can see his stuff on the chair on the left hand side of the garage. These guys knew their way around.”

