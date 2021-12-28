The police have cracked down on a group of people believed to have been responsible for car thefts in two province

Three of the suspects have already appeared in two different courts in the North West and the four others will appear in court on Tuesday, 28 December

South Africans think the rule of law will not be carried out and the arrested individuals will be back on the streets before long

POTCHEFSTROOM - The South African Police Service has come down on an alleged car theft syndicate responsible for stealing at least 36 motor vehicles in Gauteng and the North West over a period of four years.

In Soweto and Langlaagte in Johannesburg, three people aged between 26 and 37 were apprehended for their involvement in the crimes. Daniel Magata, Thobile Silindane and Kgaugelo Kubeka were nabbed on Thursday, 23 December.

Seven people have been arrested for their involvement in 36 car thefts in Gauteng and the North West. Image: Caspar Benson

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, SAPS spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane says two of the suspects, Magata and Silindane, have already made appearances at the Atamelang Magistrate's Court in North West, a day after their arrest.

The two men are expected to make another court appearance on 6 January, 2022 following the postponement of their case. Kubeka appeared in a separate court in Lichtenburg and he was released on R500 bail. He will return to court on 31 January, 2022.

According to the SAPS website, further investigations led to the arrests of four more people between the ages of 31 to 47 for their ties to the gang. The suspects will only appear in court on Tuesday, 28 December at the Setlagole Periodical Court.

The suspects are all being charged for 36 cases of theft, 17 cases of face value document fraud and two counts of possession of suspected stolen property.

South Africans think the thieves will continue stealing

Taking to social media, South Africans say it is only a matter of time before the suspects are back on the street, stealing more cars. Here are some comments:

@QwaQwa73 said:

"Someone gets bail of R500 for a serious crime, what message is the state sending?"

@Sphazizi said:

"It took them to steal 36 cars before getting arrested? Pathetic, SAPS was lucky or those guys got sloppy."

@LLunga18 said:

"They will be given bail again and continue with their operation. Crime will never end."

@ohsnapitsvuyo_p said:

"There's a lot more than 36 cases. There's literally a whole network/syndicate of these carjackings. And I believe law enforcers are in on it too. These guys need to be proper bliksemmed. A real bliksemming will solve them."

