Sizwe Dhlomo recently defended the people hating on Dr Musa Mthombeni for loving his wife out loud

The doctor is being dragged online for missing his wife, who is on a girls' holiday, and Sizwe seems to not understand the hate

Reactions to the radio personality's comment were mixed, as some netizens called him out for doing the same thing as Musa's haters

Sizwe Dhlomo is among the handful of social media users who can't seem to understand why people hate Dr Musa Mthombeni for expressing his love for his wife.

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Musa Mthombeni drama

Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl, are once again trending, and the doctor is catching shade for, wait for it, loving his wife.

This comes after the former Miss South Africa and her friends jetted off to France for a girls' holiday, something out of the ordinary, seeing that she usually travels with her husband.

Musa's hilarious comments on his wife's pictures, his posts about missing her, as well as his usual bold displays of affection, led many to label him a "simp."

Twitter (X) user AFCTefo was puzzled by the constant hate towards the doctor:

"Musa gets so much hate for loving his wife, man."

Reacting to the post was Sizwe Dhlomo, who exclaimed, "Bruh!" and affirmed the original poster's comment:

Here's what Mzansi said to Sizwe Dhlomo

South Africans said the people hating on Musa Mthombeni are merely projecting their experiences, or lack thereof, of being shown genuine love.

SizakeleMa43649 said:

"What does he expect from people who grew up fatherless? They don't know the importance of a husband loving his wife. 65% of children in this country are fatherless. They are full of hate and anger."

siphoBMjr called out the haters:

"Black trauma; grew up in broken homes and those that had two parents, never saw their parents even kiss or their fathers get their mother flowers, so it’s mentally conditioned to accept love in a form of nonchalant behaviour instead of it being out loud. True love is shown."

MpinganaD was puzzled:

"Imagine being angry at a man who is not afraid to show the world how happy he is!"

Naledzani99 added

"People are extremely bitter."

Meanwhile, others reminded Sizwe of how often he "attacks" Vusi Thembekwayo unprovoked on social media:

TloudimirM said:

"Not to mention the hate Vusi gets for living his life."

visse_ss wrote:

"You also hate Vusi Thembekwayo, please!!"

mzamogalore added:

"Vusi gets so much hate for 'scamming' his customers."

VusiThanga called Sizwe Dhlomo out:

"And @VusiThembekwayo gets so much hate for living his life, man. Say 'Bruh' again."

mby_sbu posted:

"Like Vusi. All he does is to exist, and you hate."

u_noziphos responded:

"Musa is obsessed with his wife the way you’re obsessed with Vusi."

