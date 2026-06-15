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“Highlight of the Race”: Durban Business Owner Offers Comrades Marathon Runners Free Healthy Treats
Women Empowerment

“Highlight of the Race”: Durban Business Owner Offers Comrades Marathon Runners Free Healthy Treats

by  Zinhle Sibanyoni reviewed by  Hilary Sekgota
3 min read
  • A Durban businesswoman caught the attention of Comrades Marathon runners with a thoughtful gesture that many described as a highlight of the race
  • The woman revealed how an unexpected journey led her from studying food and nutrition to building a business around her passion
  • Her act of kindness sparked a wave of reactions online, with many South Africans sharing their thoughts on the heartwarming moment

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“Highlight of the Race”: Durban Business Owner Offers Comrades Marathon Runners Free Healthy Treats
A businesswoman prepared nutritious treats for Comrades Marathon runners, combining her passion for food and nutrition with her growing meal-prep business. Images: @SME South Africa
Source: TikTok

A Durban-based businesswoman, Snenhlanhla Mbambo, has warmed hearts online after sharing how she supported Comrades Marathon runners on 14 June with free healthy meal preps. Posting on TikTok, she showed the nutritious treats she prepared for participants during the race.

Despite working with a limited budget, Mbambo @something.nutritious said the appreciation she received from runners made the effort deeply rewarding.

"Standing there, handing runners food we'd chosen with intention, watching tired faces light up with relief, and hearing 'thank you' over and over again reminded me that nutrition has never just been about food. It's about people.

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Today reminded me that kindness doesn't always have to be loud. Sometimes it looks like preparing food with intention, giving it freely, and hoping it helps someone take one more step."

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A business owner made food for Comrades Marathon runners
“Highlight of the Race”: Durban Business Owner Offers Comrades Marathon Runners Free Healthy Treats
Source: TikTok

From student to business owner

Mbambo studied Consumer Science with a major in Food and Nutrition. She told SME South Africa that her business journey started after she received multiple requests from people asking when she would start offering meal-prep services. This inspired her to turn her passion into a business called Something Nutritious, and she definitely put it on the map with her kind act at the marathon.

"If Something Nutritious becomes known for anything, I hope it's this: showing up for people, leading with kindness, and proving that nourishing someone is one of the most meaningful ways to care for them."

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA TikTokkers praise business owner

Her gesture quickly gained attention online, with users praising her kindness and generosity. Many said her contribution was a heartwarming highlight of the Comrades Marathon.

@Nokuthula wrote:

"This was my highlight of the race. I’m not sure if anyone else noticed the Vaseline! But so thoughtful."

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@Michaela | Millennial Mama said:

"You are so kind, this was such a thoughtful thing to do. May you be blessed with all the success."

@MaMhlophe04 mentioned:

"This can only be in SA oh babes"

@Bushly commented:

"It's the thought that counts thank you"

@kagisoprettty typed:

"Oh my babes, well done!!! You’re so thoughtful and next year your cup will be filled to the brim."

@Mima added:

"I back you so much. Seeing all those hands reach for what their bodies need. Brilliant."

3 Other articles about the Comrade's Marathon

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Proofreading by Hilary Sekgota, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Zinhle Sibanyoni avatar

Zinhle Sibanyoni (Human Interest Writer) Zinhle Sibanyoni is a human-interest writer for Briefly News (joined 2026). She has an interest in human interest stories, entertainment, lifestyle, and trending news. Email: zinhle.sibanyoni@briefly.co.za

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