A man who was running the 2025 Comrades Marathon went viral on TikTok after people speculated about his state of mind on race day

One man in the 2025 commentary went viral on TikTok because of his suspected running strategy. The long-distance athlete had an interesting drink choice as he ran.

A Comrades Marathon athlete chose to drink a spirit during his race. Image: toffo_zulu

Source: TikTok

The video of the Comrades Marathon athlete received thousands of likes. People commented on the video discussing whether the men broke any Comrades Marathon rules.

Comrades Marathon athlete stops for booze

In a video posted by @toffo_zulu on TikTok, a man was offering Jägermeister shots to Comrades Marathon athletes while they were running. The gent took one shot before running off. Watch the video of the man taking his shot mid-marathon below:

2025 Comrades Marathon athlete disappears

The 2025 Comrades Marathon took a dramatic turn when one of the contestants vanished. Moira Harding was reported missing during the Comrades Marathon, and authorities were on the lookout for her. South Africans were worried about the woman who was nowhere to be found. Authorities soon gave a crucial update that Moira was found in a delirious state, but she was recovering.

In another nail-biting moment at the 2025 Comrades Marathon, a man's legs gave out mid-race. The athlete was a few meters away from getting the silver Comrades Marathon silver medal, but time was running out. Bystanders cheered the man on when he resorted to crawling toward the finish line, racing the countdown for silver medals.

The Comrades Marathon attracts thousands to race between Pietermaritzburg and Durban. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

SA discusses drinking Comrades Marathon athlete

Many people were amazed that the man was running a marathon and able to drink some alcohol. The Comrades Marathon advises that pre-race alcohol consumption can increase the risk of collapse. EuroNews reported that running and drinking alcohol are a mismatch. Alcohol dehydrates the body and causes an increase in heart rate. Read people's comments below:

mokhanda wondered:

"Is it allowed though?"

ayneJames35 was unimpressed:

"🙈Until they have a heart attack from drinking alcohol and running."

Nthax 🇿🇦 Evy-e wrote:

"No wonder some ne ba ikakela (spoiling themselves) and throwing up, ba nwele too much 🥺"

thejoker commented:

"Bad influence of note."

s e l e l  said:

"Abakubo bazothi he didn't know it's alcohol."

