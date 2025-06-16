Johannes Mosehla, aged 83, is the oldest man to complete the Comrades Marathon but feels overlooked by organisers

Despite breaking a 34-year-old record, Mosehla’s achievements received only verbal applause, with no formal recognition or reward

The Limpopo veteran plans to keep running the race until he’s 92, driven by passion despite limited support

At 83, Marosi Johannes Mosehla from Ga-Mogashoa village in Limpopo made headlines by becoming the oldest person to finish the Comrades Marathon. But despite his historic feat, Mosehla says he feels sidelined and disheartened by the event organisers.

He made history as the oldest Comrades Marathon finisher but says he was met with silence, not celebration. Image: Johannes Mosehla

In 2023, the veteran runner broke Wally Hayward’s long-standing record by finishing the race at 81. He bettered his own record this year, crossing the finish line in 11 hours, 47 minutes, and 27 seconds. However, Mosehla says both milestones were acknowledged only verbally, with no formal recognition or reward.

“It feels like my effort meant nothing,” he told Sunday World. “I got applause from the crowd, but nothing tangible from the organisers.”

A journey of determination

Mosehla’s path to the Comrades was anything but smooth. Born into a rural farming family, he only started school at 18, walking 24km daily to attend Makgane Primary School. Despite these challenges, he completed his matric in 2006 through adult education.

His running journey began in the 1960s, winning local races under the mentorship of a teacher he remembers as Makhafola. In the apartheid era, Mosehla ran Olympic-qualifying times, but was barred from competing internationally due to racial restrictions.

“In the 70s, I was running 5,000m in 13 minutes. But apartheid denied us the world stage,” he reflected.

Veteran athlete with a passion for community

Mosehla ran his first Comrades at 63 in 2003 and has completed five editions of the ultra-marathon. A member of the Polokwane Athletic Club since 1983, he has also won various marathons including the Phalaborwa Phosphate Marathon and the Forever Resort Marathon.

Once a bricklayer by profession, he worked until 2024 and now survives on a pension grant. The father of 15 dreams of mentoring young athletes in Limpopo, but says lack of government and corporate support has held him back.

“I’d love to help young runners, but no one’s come forward to assist.”

No plans to stop running

Mosehla, who once took a 10-year break from sport due to family struggles, says he will continue running the Comrades for as long as his body allows, possibly until 92.

Moira Harding was found hypothermic and unresponsive hours after the race ended as concerns grow over the new street finish. Image: Comrades Marathon

