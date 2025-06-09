Kabelo Mabalane recently celebrated after successfully completing the Comrades Marathon

An avid runner and fitness enthusiast, Bouga Luv has taken part in numerous marathons and taken his online community along with him

This wouldn't be the first time the legendary Kwaito star and pastor joined the race, and his online community was inspired by his unwavering commitment

Kabelo Mabalane competed in another Comrades Marathon. Images: kabelomabalane

Source: Instagram

Kabelo Mabalane recently took part in another Comrades Marathon and received well-wishes from his peers and supporters.

Kabelo Mabalane completes the Comrades Marathon

Kabelo Mabalane was among thousands of South Africans who recently took part in the long-awaited Comrades Marathon.

The Kwaito legend, who is one-third of the legendary TKZee, said the 2025 marathon was his 13th.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Taking to his Instagram page on 7 June 2025, Bouga Luv shared his race tag, excited for the big race on Sunday, 8 June:

"Number 13 loading. Good luck to all the runners doing @comradesmarathon. Let’s get it!!!"

The 2025 Comrades Marathon was Kabelo Mabalane's 13th. Image: kabelomabalane

Source: Instagram

Mabalane's history with fitness has been recorded in the media as well as on his social media pages. He often shares photos from his runs and workouts.

In his book, I Ran For My Life: My Story, Bouga Luv detailed his journey through stardom, being caught up in the high of alcohol and drug abuse, and how running helped change his life for the better.

Not only that, but Mabalane also hosted Kabelo's Bootcamp for two seasons on Mzansi Magic and Mzansi Wethu, aimed at helping contestants from all around the country transform their lives for the better by shedding excessive weight and conquering their demons.

South Africa shows love to Kabelo Mabalane

Netizens gathered to show love to Bouga Luv, and were utterly impressed and proud of him:

boycemagaazkhethani said:

"Best of luck, my mentor. Will be waiting for the results, champ."

ndakho1208 wrote:

"Good luck, Kabz. My legs are already shaking just from thinking about tomorrow."

russellrr posted:

"Run well and don't forget to enjoy the views along the way!!"

khumo_etsile75 added:

"Good luck, at the Comrades, Kabelo. May the good Lord shadow your every stride."

Fans and followers praised Kabelo Mabalane for competing and completing the Comrades Marathon. Image: kabelomabalane

Source: Instagram

valentia_lesego responded:

"Oh, Mr.Kabelo, I feel honoured that I'll be on the lineup. In your famous words, sir, 'Every South African must at least run one comrades.'"

franse_amakali felt inspired:

"All the best, Champ! Keep inspiring! Bouga love for the nation."

pontshochoma recalled:

"Congrats, Bouga. I ran alongside you and Peteni for some time between 60 and 80km. Tough race, but you pushed."

ladydanish hyped Kabelo up:

"Booger two shoes, you can't keep a good man down. Salute, champ."

Mzansi argues over the Comrades Marathon prize money

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the first-place cash prize for the Comrades Marathon.

Mzansi was outraged, comparing the prize money to that of the Big Brother Mzansi winners, saying Comrades runners deserved more money:

BGF013 said:

"My point exactly. A marathon with so much history still can't pay a million in 2025?"

Source: Briefly News