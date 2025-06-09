A TikTok content creator filmed her three children's excited reaction as they watched their father cross the finish line of the 2025 Comrades Marathon on television

The proud dad earned a Bill Rowan medal for completing the gruelling 90km ultramarathon between Pietermaritzburg and Durban in under nine hours

South Africans flooded the comments with praise for the family moment, with many celebrating fathers who show up for their children

A woman shared a clip on her TikTok page, showing her husband completing the Comrades Marathon. Images: @sinikiwengcobo

A heartwarming family moment captured the pure joy of children watching their father achieve an incredible achievement.

Content creator @sinikiwengcobo_ shared a touching video on June 8th, showing her three children, two girls and one boy, glued to the television as they watched the 2025 Comrades Marathon coverage that started in Pietermaritzburg and finished in Durban.

The video was posted with the caption:

"Well done, Daddy 👏🏽 Bill Rowan medal 🥈 Comrades Marathon 2025."

The magic happened when the children suddenly spotted their father appearing on screen, running towards the finish line. All three kids immediately started pointing at the television, squealing with excitement and pure pride as they watched their dad complete one of the world's toughest races. Their mum can be heard laughing happily in the background, clearly just as thrilled by both her husband's achievement and her children's reaction.

Three kids saw their dad on TV, and their reaction to him winning an award was priceless. Images: @sinikiwengcobo

What is the Bill Rowan medal

According to Wikipedia, the Bill Rowan medal holds special significance in the Comrades Marathon world. Named after the very first winner of the race in 1921, this bronze medal with a silver ring is awarded to runners who complete the gruelling 90km course between 7 hours 30 minutes and 9 hours. It's considered a solid achievement that shows the runner maintained good pace throughout the demanding ultramarathon.

The Comrades Marathon is the world's largest and oldest ultramarathon, alternating each year between an "up" run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg and a "down" run in the opposite direction. This year's race was the "down" run, covering approximately 90 kilometres with significant climbs despite the name.

SA reacts to the proud family moment

The touching family video struck a chord with South Africans, who rushed to the comments to share their thoughts:

@MDANGE gushed:

"Not all South African men are absent dads. We are trying, guys. The insults we get are saddening."

@funo wrote:

"Oh my goodness! They are so happy to see daddy. Congratulations to him! 🥳"

@Denise added:

"Wow 🥰 well done to your husband... We are over-proud of him... To see the little ones jumping like that makes me so happy."

@Xolani Gumbi commented:

"So nice to see a happy family. Well done to the man of the house 💯😍 for being honest with your family."

@Motso celebrated:

"Congratulations, Papa made the family proud indeed 🥳🥳🥳"

