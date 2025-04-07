A woman running a marathon fell to the ground just before reaching the finish line, and two fellow competitors had to help carry her across as she tried to crawl on her belly

Running a marathon takes a massive toll on the body, with biomarkers changing during and after such intense exercise, explaining why some runners hit the wall

Netizens were moved by the woman's determination, with many praising her fighting spirit while others expressed concerns about proper marathon preparation

One woman fell just before she reached the finish line of the recent Nedbank marathon. Images: Ben Garvin/Getty Images and @dr_ceee

A woman running a marathon showed incredible determination when she collapsed just before the finish line and had to crawl on her belly to complete the race. The dramatic moment was captured in a video shared by TikTok content creator @dr_ceee from Johannesburg and shared this weekend. The video shows how the exhausted runner fell to the ground and continued forward on her stomach while the crowd cheered her on.

In the video, two people, including another runner, rush to help her, trying to pull her up. However, the woman keeps crawling on her belly, pushing herself forward with what little energy she has left. After finally crossing the finish line, the two good Samaritans had to hold her arms to help her stand as the crowd cheered her resilience and determination.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

What happens to marathon runners

Marathon running puts enormous stress on the human body. During such intense exercise, the body goes into overdrive, depleting energy stores, breaking down muscle tissue, and losing fluids and electrolytes at an alarming rate.

This physiological reaction explains why some runners, like the woman in the video, hit the wall and struggle to finish despite being so close to their goal. The body essentially begins to shut down after such extreme exertion, particularly if the runner hasn't properly trained or fuelled for the race.

A gent shared a video showing a woman pulling off a dramatic move just before she could reach the finishing line of a marathon. Images: @dr_ceee

South Africans react to the viral video

The video touched many South Africans who shared their thoughts in the comments section:

@MaurizeeOnTheRun gushed:

"Yoh I got to 19km and everyone was being attended to. Others in an ambulance 🚑 🥺🔥 proud of them making it that far and her. She gave it her all. A Nedbank fighter🔥"

@Bravo advised:

"If your body allows you to run, first walk, do slow pace running until your body is used to running. It's so easy. I started with 3km, 5km, 10km, 15km, 20km and now I am at 24km."

@Mosa warned:

"This woman was not prepared. Running is a sport that takes practice and she didn't do the required steps. This isn't safe. A woman died in this race. Running isn't just one foot in front of another."

@NdoniYamaNdosi observed:

"Cramps are the runner's biggest enemy, congratulations to her."

@Rato-la-Mokuena quoted:

"If you can't fly, then run. If you can't run, then walk. If you can't walk, then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving," is attributed to Martin Luther King Jr. 👏👏🥰"

@Miss L praised:

"She's way better than me, congratulations to her 🙌🏾"

