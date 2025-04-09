A woman's dance challenge went wrong when she broke a glass coffee table during her performance

The TikTok creator @BusisiweCharlene was filming herself dancing to a popular amapiano song when the accident happened

South African social media users found the mishap hilarious, with many joking about how she would explain the broken table

A young woman decided to do a dance video but not in the safest place. Images: @BusisiweCharlene

A dance challenge turned into an expensive mistake for one young South African woman after she accidentally broke a glass coffee table while filming herself in her living room. Content creator @BusisiweCharlene, who regularly posts dance videos and takes part in trending challenges, shared the unfortunate moment on a Tuesday, on her Facebook page with the simple caption:

"Yooooh!"

In the video, the young woman can be seen standing on a coffee table that has a glass top with wooden edges. She starts confidently, performing some impressive moves to a popular amapiano beat. Her fancy footwork is on point until one misstep changes everything; her foot lands heavily on the glass surface, causing it to crack and break on one side.

The sound of breaking glass instantly changes the mood of the video, with the dancer's expression shifting from joy to shock as she realises what has happened. What started as a fun dance challenge video quickly became an expensive accident that left viewers cringing and laughing in equal measure.

The risks of content creation

This incident highlights a growing trend where people sometimes put themselves at risk for the sake of creating viral content. As social media continues to play a bigger role in people's lives, many are going to extreme lengths to get views, likes and followers.

While @BusisiweCharlene likely didn't intend to break the coffee table, her accident shows how chasing social media fame can sometimes lead to unexpected consequences. People often attempt dangerous stunts, risky challenges, or use inappropriate props (like glass furniture) without properly considering the potential risks.

According to Adam Young, Managing Partner at Harvard Capital Partners, there's too much focus on content creation in today's world. In a LinkedIn article, he questioned whether we've gone too far with our obsession with creating content.

"Many of us are predisposed to excesses and the mandate to create content has become excessive, over the top and otherwise distracting," Young wrote, suggesting that while quality content has its place, the pressure to constantly produce material can lead people to make poor decisions.

One young lady went viral after having a somewhat major misstep while dancing. Images: @BusisiweCharlene

South Africans react to the mishap

Social media users couldn't help but laugh at the unfortunate situation:

@TalitaDlani joked:

"That's when the music starts to annoy you 🤣"

@KegoamogetseMfulwane added:

"That's how the music started to sound different, when the glass broke😂😂"

@YouGalCc sympathised:

"Not me being shocked and putting my phone aside 😂😂😂"

@LeloMavundla warned:

"Rest in peace 😂😂😂 I know African mothers."

@MbaliOmhle related:

"Not saying get down it will fall and it did... And I asked myself, how are you going to explain yourself, when they ask you what were you doing 😭😭"

