South African media personality Khanyi Mbau has been making headlines on social media

An online user recently posted a video of the Young, Famous & African reality star dancing, which went viral

After the video of Mbau trended on social media, many netizens were in stitches as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Khanyi Mbau's dancing video goes viral on social media. Image: Oupa Bopape

Bathong! It seems like Khanyi Mbau will never catch a break from netizens on social media.

Recently, the star has been making headlines on social media after she went public with her new face during the exclusive premiere of Netflix's upcoming film Meet The Khumalos in Durban on Saturday, 6 April 2025.

Recently, an Instagram user, Fatherpatric, posted a video of the Young, Famous & African reality TV star dancing with some unknown women at the premiere on his page, which quickly went viral.

In the video, the online user criticised how Mbau was dancing and also dragged the Boom Shaka group member and actress Thembi Seete in the process.

Watch the video below:

Netizens in stitches after watching Khanyi Mbau's video

Shortly after the video of the reality TV star trended on social media, many netizens were left in stitches, and they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Many others even joked about Khanyi Mbau's dance moves. Here's what they had to say:

asandasibiya_ said:

"I don't know how, but my mom is more flexible than I am. Aii shame my body is very stiff, this old generation's dance move just kill me."

lisagrootboom19 joked:

"Old age bathong! Let them be shame."

hloni_menzi wrote:

"Fam, you forgot to add Somgaga in the mix even his dance moves are very questionable."

humblevee responded:

"We are kwaito Music generation..lol..Your moves don’t connect with our brains. Ask Arthur, Boom Shaka."

whatislisadoin replied:

"Jesu, not Thembi Seete catching strays."

Netizens laughed at Khanyi Mbau's dancing video. Image: Oupa Bopape

A look at Khanyi Mbau's face a few months after surgery

Fans have been sharing their unfiltered thoughts about Khanyi Mbau's new face as she continues to flaunt it on social media. Fans initially speculated that her face was botched when she covered her face with masks the first few months after buying her new face.

The Wife actress later answered her fans' prayers when she showed her new look for the first time on social media. As expected, reactions were mixed, with some saying she looked years younger, while others said she should have left her face untouched. Some fans have also blasted Khanyi for using filters on her pictures despite the expensive surgery. Khanyi also made headlines when she shared another update of her new look six months post-surgery.

Cyan Boujee reveals that plastic surgery is addictive

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee is whatever it takes to achieve the perfect body. Although she has been trolled for the drastic changes to her body, Cyan Boujee is candid about her cosmetic procedures.

The controversial socialite and DJ revealed that she recently had breast lift surgery. Speaking in a TikTok video, Cyan said the weight loss surgery she had in Turkey made her breasts saggy, hence the decision to go under the knife again. Cyan also admitted that surgeries can be addictive.

