Khanyi Mbau trended on social media after debuting her latest face at the Meet The Khumalos premiere in Durban, sparking debates about her ongoing plastic surgery journey

Fans unearthed old photos, comparing her looks from 2008 to 2025, with many criticising her for allegedly ruining her natural beauty and becoming unrecognisable

Reactions remained mixed as Khanyi continued sharing her post-surgery updates online, with some praising her youthful appearance and others slamming her for alleged self-hate

Khanyi Mbau is a trending topic on social media once again after showing off her new face. The popular actress and reality TV star has been open about her plastic surgery journey and the changes she has done to her face and body.

Fans unearth Khanyi Mbau's many faces

We can all admit that Khanyi Mbau looks a lot different than she did a few years ago. The star who made headlines when she purchased a new face in 2024 shocked fans with her latest look. A picture of the Young, Famous & African star, which was taken during the exclusive launch and premiere of the upcoming film Meet The Khumalos in Durban on Saturday, 5 April 2025, sparked a heated debate about her dramatic face transformations.

A user with the handle @TwaRSA26 shared a collage showing Khanyi Mbau's transformations from 2008 to date and joked that her ancestors probably didn't recognise her. The post read:

"I swear Khanyi Mbau's ancestors probably think she doesn't exist anymore 😬"

Fans throw jabs at Khanyi Mbau

Social media users are unimpressed with Khanyi Mbau's new face. Many admitted that the actress had ruined her natural beauty because of her excessive plastic surgery. Others even joked that South Africa's original slay queen looked like an alien.

@chiefcebo_ said:

"2019 was perfect. They said plastic surgery becomes addictive. She is not ruining herself."

@p0undkey commented:

"If this is what wealth does, may I remain a regular Joe."

@Snepto6074 added:

"2008, she looked like her daughter."

@TakatsoLisbeth said:

"She was completely fine, but ke, I think having lots of money also can be a problem. She done went and ruined a gorgeous thing."

@SthembiD added:

"She should have stopped in 2019."

@nasara33 noted:

"The self-hate is alarming, bleaching, looking as European as possible. Why do South Africans hate themselves so much? sheesh! It’s only brown skin; it’s not gonna hurt you! Embrace your African features…I get wigs, makeup, but bleach the whole bodddyy? Never 👎"

A look at Khanyi Mbau's face a few months after surgery

Fans have been sharing their unfiltered thoughts about Khanyi Mbau's new face as she continues to flaunt it on social media. Fans initially speculated that her face was botched when she covered her face with masks the first few months after buying her new face.

The Wife actress later answered her fans' prayers when she showed her new look for the first time on social media. As expected, reactions were mixed, with some saying she looked years younger, while others said she should have left her face untouched. Some fans have also blasted Khanyi for using filters on her pictures despite the expensive surgery.

Khanyi also made headlines when she shared another update of her new look six months post-surgery.

