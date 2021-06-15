A Lifetime of Experimenting: Khanyi Mbau Gives Tips on Skin Lightening

Khanyi Mbau took to social media recently to give her fans tips on the process of skin lightening

The stunner warned her fans that the procedure is expensive, a risk to one's health and a lifetime of experimenting

The reality TV star is one of a few Mzansi celebs who are not scared to open up about bleaching their skins

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Khanyi Mbau took to social media recently to open up about skin lightening. The media personality gave her fans tips about the "expensive" procedure.

Khanyi Mbau has shared that skin lightening is a lifetime of experimenting. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

The star took to Instagram and shared important tips with her fans who want to follow in her footsteps and bleach their skins. The reality TV star warned those who want to lighten their skin that as much as they'll look beautiful, it is also a health hazard.

The stunner shared that skin lightening is an extreme sports, a complete lifestyle change, very expensive, a risk to one's health and a lifetime of experimenting.

According to OkMzansi, a simple skin lightening session costs about R2000 and the products that are needed to maintain the bleaching of the skin are also expensive.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Khanyi Mbau roasted for her pale skin look

In other news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau has been roasted on social media for her pale skin look. She shared a pic of herself in a two-piece bikini, as always, but this time around peeps did not pay attention to her sexy body. The colour of her skin got all the attention.

The star has spoken up many times about choosing to go the cosmetic route but trolls still had a field day after seeing the pic. Twitter investigators even went as far as digging up Khanyi's old pics when she still looked "beautiful" in order to make comparisons with her current Barbie doll look-alike.

The majority of reactions to her snap are mean, only a handful of tweeps defended the stunner's preference.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za