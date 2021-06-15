A little girl has crept into our hearts and made us laugh after a video of her cheekily calling Eskom out over loadshedding started circulating on the internet

In the funny video, the little one can be heard complaining about how uncomfortable she feels now that her family are no longer able to use their aircon because of loadshedding

Mzansi loved hearing what she had to say and were soon egging her on in the comment section of the adorable and truly amusing Twitter post

It seems that not only the grown-ups but the little kids too are gatvol of Mzansi's loadshedding issues. A video clip of a little girl complaining about the power outages that have plagued the country has proven this to be the case.

Fed-up

In the video, the little one basically goes on a rant because she is feeling unusually hot. According to her, she is unable to cool herself down because there is no electricity to power the family's air conditioning system.

This little one has had it with Eskom. Images: @NksoinathiMagwa

Source: Twitter

Pointing fingers

"It's all your fault Eskom," she can be heard saying toward the end of the funny video.

Everyone agrees

Many people loved the clip. Only a few people took some time to agree with the girl's complaints. Read a few of their comments below:

@chrisnxumalo_mo said:

"I love this... she is just so cute. #Eskom... are you listening?"

@Lerato_Maps said:

"Eskom it's enough!"

Power problems

In more funny news in reaction to loadshedding, Briefly News also reported that a hilarious South African woman, @dramadelinquent, recently headed online to share a funny post about how she and her hubby celebrated their wedding anniversary while enjoying a candle-lit dinner in bed.

"Brian and I had a candle-lit dinner for our anniversary. OK, we ate in bed by candlelight because there's loadshedding," she wrote in the hilarious post.

Soon her entertained and equally annoyed followers were in the comment section laughing out loud while they all proceeded to bash Eskom for the recent load-shedding in the country.

