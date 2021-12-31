A little girl took care of her kid sister who was crying in a video that has gathered massive reactions

To keep the baby quiet, she held her well and placed a pacifier in her mouth; an act that worked quick magic

People who reacted to the video online said that the small girl must have learnt the act of care from her parents

A cute video has shown the moment a little girl was trying to calm her kid sister in a lovely way.

As the baby cried, the big sister handled the situation well in a way that shows she knew what she was doing.

The kid helped her sibling to remain calm. Photo source: @upworthy

Source: Instagram

Being the big sister

In the video shared by @upworthy, she inserted a pacifier into the baby's mouth. A moment after, the kid stayed quiet. The sister stroked her chic to wipe the sibling's tears away.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 700,000 views.

What a lovely child

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

durango_on_the_go said:

"My older sister would of let me cry."

ancomdi said:

"Give cred to the parents for raising a caring big sis!"

anniebradley7 said:

"This is such a precious moment, so happy it was caught on video to be cberished."

callistamonic said:

"Wow she handled it so much better than an adult like me who’d get panic around crying kids."

jwarrack11 said:

"That big Sis learned how to love like that from her parents so good job Mom and Dad!"

nemopoets said:

"That so beautiful, but please DON'T forget to let her be kid and enjoy her childhood."

amandalynnblaze said:

"She is just too magical for words. What a beautiful tender heart and maternal instinct."

Little girl doing homework while holding sibling has peeps discussing firstborns

Earlier, Briefly News reported that @kenyanfever254 on Twitter warmed hearts across the popular application after sharing a cute snap. In the image, a little girl in her school uniform is holding her baby sibling as she does her homework.

The adorable girl seems to be focused on her work but she makes sure her sibling is being held tightly. The baby looks peaceful and truly calm in their sibling's arms. The poster shared a touching caption to accompany the image:

"To all firstborns: be blessed."

Source: Briefly News