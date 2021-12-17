A picture of a little girl multitasking as she holds her sibling while completing her homework has gone viral on social media

@kenyanfever254 shared the adorable snap on Twitter with a sweet caption about firstborn children

Tweeps commented about the little girl's responsibility and the care she is clearly showing her younger sibling

@kenyanfever254 on Twitter warmed hearts across the popular application after sharing a cute snap. In the image, a little girl in her school uniform is holding her baby sibling as she does her homework.

The adorable girl seems to be focused on her work but she makes sure her sibling is being held tightly. The baby looks peaceful and truly calm in their sibling's arms. The poster shared a touching caption to accompany the image:

"To all firstborns: be blessed."

This little girl's responsibility and care have touched the hearts of many peeps online. Image: @kenyanfever254

Source: Twitter

It is unclear when or where the image was taken but it has gained almost 30 000 likes on the bluebird app:

Social media users praise the little girl's responsibility

@xtine3430 shared:

"She has mastered the art of multitasking at a tender age. Well done gal!"

@Sultanbalombu wrote:

"The bond. She doesn't care about doing her homework she's holding her baby bro/sister. Don't try to disrupt this arrangement."

@MayanjaJohnBos6 said:

"May the almighty God give you a very long successful happy life, it's what you deserve."

Some peeps don't think a child as young as she is should be babysitting her sibling

@RMutahimn responded with:

"This is robbing this girl's childhood. Let kids be kids. It's wrong."

@KarenKiprop2 tweeted:

"As a firstborn daughter, respectfully, no."

@oge_benita added:

"Let her grow up first before you push the firstborn responsibility to her please, so drop that phone, carry the baby and let her do her homework with both hands."

