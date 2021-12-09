The global digital space is entertained by a video of two boys who are coming from a long day playing in the field

The boys are covered in mud from head to toe and are spotted arriving at home, one adult decided to capture their arrival

Many peeps are in stitches as they look at their sweet smiles and the boys are followed by their dog that appears on camera

A video clip of two young boys coming from playing a funny game has caught the eye of social media users. The two young men can be seen arriving home and meeting an adult who decided to capture a video.

The cute boys are covered in mud from head to toe and their dog can’t even take note of them. It can be viewed trying to sniff around them but it is seemingly lost. In the background, there is some music playing and the lyrics are all about having fun and living life.

The Instagram clip is posted by @Naturelife_Ok and it’s going viral as the social media space is really glued to the clip and many peeps shared their reactions. The account holder captioned the footage and said:

“Legends coming home after eight hours.”

A video of two boys seen with their bodies covered in mud has attracted social media users. Image: @Naturelife_OK/Instagram

Source: Instagram

@Princejnr23 said:

“Legends returning home after a long day.”

@Emjaysnr said:

“Come open the door, your child is back home.”

@Mlamsam29 said:

“Dan and Shawn coming back from playing in the Brisbane River.”

@Didiiakoh said:

“I dunno why I can't save this hahaha.”

@Bethkimpinski said:

“This is how I expect Ryatt and Wyatt to be walking home from the bar on New Year.”

@Aranhenessy said:

“Wilson coming up to the house after playing down the fields in Greagh.”

Hebanna: South Africans laughing over mom scooping Vaseline from cute baby’s head

In a similar funny piece, Briefly News posted that a local woman has thrilled the internet after posting a video of her busy removing Vaseline from her child’s head.

The woman was possibly away from the child and found him busy with the product. South Africans find the video so funny and many parents are now sharing their experiences.

The boy can be seen sitting on top of a bed and the mother plays the Baby Shark song and the boy is innocently not bothered as his mom is busy. Briefly News takes a look at the reactions from many locals who find it hilarious.

At the same time, the little boy is somehow visibly irritated but the mother keeps going on removing the lotion and some parents feel most babies are usually attracted to the jelly.

Source: Briefly.co.za