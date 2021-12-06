South African social media users didn’t feel the Monday blues as they were entertained by a video of thugs who are so scared of their job

The two guys can be seen in a video trying to steal a car and kidnap a security officer but they later run out of airtime as they try to call other thieves

The digital community is seriously entertained and many people say the two guys are forced to do this job because of poverty

Yusuf Abramjee has shared another video where thugs are trying to benefit from their ugly ways but the video is so funny. The clip shows two guys who are robbing a community and also kidnapping a security officer.

The two thugs also force the security officer seat in the back of the van but they seem to struggle to get out of the area. South Africans find the clip so funny as the other thugs run out of airtime trying to make a call and find directions for a way out of the neighbourhood.

The guys also try to kidnap the security officer but he manages to get out of the moving car. In the other clip, it shows the thugs cornered by security officers and Briefly News takes a look at the viral clip on Twitter.

South Africans are laughing at two thugs who run out of airtime. Image: @Abramjhee/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Sphektekular89 said:

“What kind of thieves that have no airtime to call other thieves. Mapedi a are isha fase straight.”

@MaloleThelodi said:

“Jeses they’re scared, what breathing is that.”

@QueenTossie said:

“I bet he had about R30 airtime, but because the other eye is closed he only saw the last 0.”

@Ntombi51 said:

“These ones are South African and traceable for a change.”

@Twinki_October said:

“I laughed so hard.”

@BsckonTyouTL said:

“Surely these cameras have a live link up to the main control Centre and a tracker in the vehicle?”

@Bobby said:

“They do, the moment they see unfamiliar movement the tracker is activated and the Police head there immediately. Source: Anonymous!”

@Poketams said:

“You can clearly see these guys do not enjoy this job it’s because of hunger. They’ll graduate & become professionals. Ramaphosa please create jobs for our youth. Otherwise, they’ll continue to be manipulated by real criminals 2024 let’s vote with our minds not hearts please.”

Source: Briefly.co.za