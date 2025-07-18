Multi-award-winning TV personalities Anele Mdoda and Trevor Noah recently co-produced a film

The close friends are executive producers of the highly anticipated movie Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight

The film, which is based on Alexandra Fuller’s best-selling memoir, stars Mzansi's Zikhona Bali and many more

Close friends Anele Mdoda and Trevor Noah are producers of 'Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight'.

Source: Twitter

Media personality Anele Mdoda and TV host Trevor Noah are executive producers of Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight, which stars Diep City's Zikhona Bali.

Mdoda, who recently praised Mzansi Magic's Shaka ILembe, previously produced The Masked Singer South Africa under her production company Rose And Oaks.

Actress Zikhona Bali recently shared in an interview with Sowetan that she plays the role of Sarah, a domestic worker of white settlers in Rhodesia (Zimbabwe).

Bali adds that her character moves quietly and observes all that takes place in the family home. Sarah also plays a pivotal role in how the story unfolds.

BuzzLife reports on its X account that the upcoming film also stars Rob Van Vuuren and Embeth Davidtz.

The film also stars Fumani N Shilubana, Rob Van Vuuren, and many more.

Background of Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight

Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight is a film based that's based on Alexandra Fuller’s best-selling memoir. and will premiere in Mzansi on 25 July 2025.

The upcoming film focuses on the life of an 8-year-old boy, Bobo (played by Lexi Venter), in the final days of the Rhodesian Bush War.

Venter's character is a white boy who is growing up on a farm in Zimbabwe, tackles grief, family life, and racial challenges of a world at war.

Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight is directed and adapted by Embeth Davidtz and shot in South Africa.

The highly anticipated movie will premiere in Mzansi on 25 July 2025.

Social media reacts to the film

@mclare71 said:

"This book has been read so many times with such fervor and love that it's tattered and tear-stained. Not sure it ever needed to be made into a film, but this had the vibe, so we shall see."

@patricgold3896 wrote:

"This is my all-time favorite book. We’ll see what Hollywood does with it. I hope the movie brings more people to the book."

@lllll99999-f reacted:

"I legit don’t think I’ve ever looked forward to a movie more than this. Aside from loving the book, living in southern Africa, and dreaming of returning literally every day. It also has Trevor Noah’s touch. Yes, please."

Zikhona Bali stars in 'Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight'.

Source: Twitter

