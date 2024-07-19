South African comedian Trevor Noah recently got three 76th Primetime Emmy Awards Nod

The star was nominated for the Outstanding Variety Special — Pre-recorded, Outstanding Variety Special for a live broadcast and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Noah also won the Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series with The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Our Very own comedian and writer, Trevor Noah, is climbing the global ladder as he continues to flourish and receive many award nods.

Trevor Noah gets nominated for 3 Emmy Awards

The comedian turned 40 in February 2024 and has made headlines again, having recently been nominated for the most significant international awards.

Trevor Noah criticised for his tourism ad, received three nominations at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.

According to TshisaLIVE, he was nominated under the categories Outstanding Variety Special—Pre-Recorded for Trevor Noah: Where Was I, Outstanding Variety Special for the live broadcast of the 66th Grammy Awards, where he was a host and producer; and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for the Netflix special Trevor Noah: Where did David Paul Meyer direct me.

In 2023, Noah also won an Emmy Award under the category of Outstanding Talk Series and upon receiving the award, he said:

"This story has been long, crazy, and wonderful. I want to thank the crazy Africans who followed me to this country: David Kibuuka and Joseph Opio. Thank you so much to director David Paul Meyer, my partner in crime. I also thank the writers on the team, including Roy Wood Jr. from the beginning. Jordan Klepper’s flight got cancelled. Showrunner Jen Flanz rode with me through the trenches."

Nota accuses Trevor Noah of money laundering

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi accused Trevor Noah of money laundering following reports of his mother's issues with SARS.

Baloyi's suspicions were dismissed, with fans claiming that their favourite makes a lot of money and would never engage in illegal activities for money.

