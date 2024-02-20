Radio personality Anele Mdoda recently celebrated comedian Trevor Noah as he turned 40

Anele Mdoda shared a tweet on Twitter (X) wishing her friend a blessed birthday

Fans and followers of the star also poured in some birthday wishes for the comedian in the comment section

Anele Mdoda wished her friend and comedian Trevor Noah a happy birthday.

Comedian Trevor Noah turned the big four-oh on 20 February, and he was showered with sweet birthday messages from his friends, fans and followers.

Anele Mdoda celebrates Trevor Noah's birthday

In a Twitter (X) post on Tuesday, 20 February, the 947 radio host, Anele Mdoda, penned a happy birthday tweet for her beloved friend. Many celebs also celebrated their birthdays already.

Mdoda wrote:

"Happy birthday @Trevornoah. 40 years old and not a day over fabulous."

See the the post below:

Fans wish Trevor Noah a happy birthday

After Anele Mdoda shared the birthday post, many other netizens wished the comedian a happy birthday. See some of the messages below:

@DonaldMakhasane wrote:

"Yoh, if Trevor is 40, it means what, it means I'm older than that?"

@MissNthabeleng replied:

"Happiest birthday to my husband, may the good Lord keep blessing him with his heart's desires."

@Bukiwe56897 said:

"Obvious, life begins at 40. Happy birthday to Trevor Noah."

@Deartroublegal commented:

"Happy birthday to Trevor. The hilarious and talented guy, a gole a gole."

@Pazo_17 mentioned:

"Happy birthday."

@Thembelihl93058 shared:

"Happy Birthday to him ❤️❤️ May his new age be blessed."

