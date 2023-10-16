Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco is turning a year older and shared the news on social media

The presenter took to her online accounts to share photos showing off her curves in a colourful traditional Zulu outfit

Fans and followers rallied to wish the Real Housewives of Durban star a happy birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

LaConco was showered with compliments and warm wishes on her birthday as she stunned fans with gorgeous photos in a traditional Zulu outfit. Images: _laconco

Source: Facebook

Nonkanyiso Conco, known popularly as LaConco is turning a year older and shared the news on her social media pages. The TV personality, having recently bagged a hosting gig for Forever Thina, had fans gushing over her as she glowed in Zulu traditional attire honouring her heritage.

The star was showered with warm messages on her special day from fans and followers.

LaConco celebrates birthday

In a series of social media posts, Nonkanyiso Conco aka LaConco announced her birthday to fans and followers who joined in the festivities with sweet tributes.

The media personality stunned in a beaded Zulu traditional outfit complete with isicholo (traditional hat) and figure-hugging dress:

"A year older."

Fans fawn over LaConco's birthday look

Mzansi is loving LaConco's stunning look for her birthday and flooded her account with sweet birthday wishes:

Elizabeth Nangoma Jiyane added:

"Love the sequence on the dress, and it sits well on you."

Dolly Florence posted:

"Cute dear happy birthday to you."

Ntoh Ntoh Mkhize said:

"Happy birthday mnge enjoy your day."

Pearl Makhalima responded:

"Awusemuhle nonkah Happy Birthday Gal!"

Busisiwe Manana commented:

"Iyhuuh! Fry us shem, we are your whatever you want us to be! Stunning!"

Sebe Mnguni posted:

"Looking beautiful maaan!"

Bonolo Senakgomo added:

"Woooo the bead work on the dress, happy birthday!!!"

Ntombi Thusi said:

"First class beautiful!"

Mamahlatsi Mafora praised:

"Happy Birthday my darling. You are beautiful."

Thobeka Dlomo said:

"MI AFRICAN QUEEN, LOVE YOU SO MUCH #UYABABA"

LaConco stuns fans in gorgeous gowns

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to LaConco's behind-the-scenes snaps ahead of presenting Forever Thina.

The media personality has kept fans and followers on their toes with her recent looks and appears to have no intentions of slowing down.

She had Mzansi's tongues wagging when she stepped out to a red carpet event sporting a figure-hugging dress and stole the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News