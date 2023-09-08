Media personality Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco has revealed that she will be hosting a new show

The Mzansi Magic show is titled Forever Thina, and Urban Brew Studios produces it

The presenter expressed gratitude and love to the crew members and shared that her favourite space was her dressing room

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco has shared the exciting news of her new show on Mzansi Magic.

LaConco is now a host of a family and relationship show, ‘Forever Thina’ on Mzansi Magic. Image: @la_conco

Source: Instagram

LaConco announces a new reality show

We love a booked and busy girl! Nonkanyiso has shared the trailer of the new show, Forever Thina.

LaConco hosts the show, which is centred around family and relationships, and it airs on Sundays on Mzansi Magic.

"God has assigned me to a new show- Forever Thina. Your Sunday afternoons will be very interesting. Thank you @urbanbrewstudios @Mzansimagic, for trusting me to interact with families and their dynamic stories and every single technical person I worked with. I am humbled, thank you."

The trailer shows the drama surrounding a couple facing the reality of nobody supporting their relationship. So much to the point that they consider eloping because their families are against them getting married.

LaConco regrets taking COVID-19 injection

Taking to her Instagram story, LaConco expressed regret for taking the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that her health has deteriorated.

She also stated that she must constantly take medication to feel better and to rid herself of the fevers.

"I regret Covid vaccination with every breath I take, so help me God."

Mzansi Magic renews Shaka iLembe

After an exciting and gripping Season 1 of Shaka iLembe, Mzansi Magic has announced that Season 2 is on its way.

"A good thing needs a repeat. We are now looking forward to bringing season 2 to life."

Mzansi is extremely excited about this, and they have expressed eagerness for the second season.

Shaka iLembe's replacement announced

Briefly News previously reported that while season 2 is in production, a show to occupy the 8 pm slot has been announced.

Kokota, an Amapiano series, will premiere on Sunday, but some viewers could not be more bothered.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News