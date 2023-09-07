The Queen of Limpopo Dance Music teased the second of three disciples of her upcoming album, Mbofholowo album

The track titled Rea Lwa will be released on Friday and got her fans on social media losing their minds from anticipation

The "Sunflower" mask from The Masked Singer SA will be featuring collaborations in the album, saying it is a symbol of African unity

Makhadzi has teased the second song, 'Rea Lwa', from the upcoming 'Mbofholowo' album. @makhadzisa

Award-winning singer Makhadzi has excited her fans by announcing her upcoming songs, which will be part of an independent album filled with special projects.

Makhadzi teases with Rea Lwa on social media

The Season 1 contestant of The Masked Singer SA dropped a teaser of her new track on Instagram. She captioned the post:

"Second cohort of 3 Songs loaded on 'Mbofholowo' album this Friday. This is 1 of 3, called 'Rea Lwa'. Stay tuned on our social media pages today to get smallanyana taste of what''s coming this Friday."

Check out Makhadzi's teaser video in this post:

Makhadzi announces Mbhofholowo album on X

The Haka Matorokisi hitmaker went on X, formerly known as Twitter, to let her fans know that she would be releasing an album soon:

"This is music with Freedom, Mbofholowo. I'm doing this independently. There are amazing featured/supporting artists in this album it will blow you away. I strive for unity and being a proud African. I put my heart and soul AGAIN. Album Is OUT MIDNIGHT on all Platforms."

See the post below:

Fans excited for Makhadzi's Mbofholowo album

Eager online fans rushed to the comment sections of the post to express their excitement for the upcoming music:

@mushomashonisani affirmed her:

"You are doing good. Ba Bethe is my homie and with you by his side, he'll go far!"

@shibu_ezeh confessed:

"Another thing that will kill me is Makhadzi's music."

@mumsyrakgoale was already hooked:

"MAROTHO is currently on repeat, you are the best."

@pfumo_m was ready for the festive season:

"Hah shem ndi December."

@the_real_sedzani praised:

"You are the queen you think you are."

@ndamu.tshikosi called her to order:

"Makhadzi, Makhadzi, Makhadzi how many times did I call your name? Makhadzi weeeee you wanna kill us with music."

@houseofcairo1 was blown away:

"You’re crazy, your albums are always on fire."

