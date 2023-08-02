Musician Makhadzi was revealed as Sunflower on the popular singing show The Masked Singer

She said the show allowed her to showcase her other talents and free herself from the title of being a one-trick pony

Makhadzi was Sunflower on the show, and she sang RnB as well as Afro-Soul songs, something she is not known for

Makhadzi is the latest celebrity to get unmasked on The Masked Singer.

Makhadzi said the opportunity allowed her to step out of her comfort zone. Image: @makhadzisa

Makhadzi wanted the opportunity for people to see her more diverse talented side

On the latest episode of the SABC 3 show, The Masked Singer South Africa Makhadzi sang the classic song by Malaikha, Destiny.

She disguised herself as Sunflower, and she got eliminated.

The experience was rewarding despite the few challenges she experienced

According to SowetanLIVE, Makhadzi wanted to showcase her artistic side to her fans.

She did not want to be always known as a 'one-trick pony.' So being able to sing other genres was a win for her.

It was not always rosy for Makhadzi as she had an emotional moment with her costume as it was too tight for her at first.

Known for her vibrant and electric performances, Makhadzi said being restricted on stage in terms of movement was also a downside.

Previous participants of The Masked Singer

Other contestants to get revealed on The Masked Singer include Doctor Khumalo, who disguised himself as Soccerball.

Before him, The Lazy Makoti got unmasked as Zebra, Victor Matfield was the Rooster, Bongani Bingwa dressed up as a banana, Zozibini Tunzi was the robot, Devi Sankaree Govender dressed up as a watermelon, David Kau dressed up as a hippo and lastly Mmusi Maimane was a warrior.

Makhadzi shows off her double-storey home, fans inspired

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi showed off her double-storey mansion in Sandton.

She left legions of her fans inspired as she first built her mother's home. Showing off her home, Makhadzi added herself to the girls with properties gang and said: "Came to clean my new bae, #girlswithproperties."

One inspired fan said: "I’m happy to see you winning, congratulations #vendagirlswithproperties."

