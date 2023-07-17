Singer and performer Makhadzi has bought herself a new double-storey home in Sandton, Gauteng

She showed off her new home on Instagram and called it her new bae when she went to clean it

Makhadzi has been dubbed an inspiration for many people as her rags-to-riches story is one for the books

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Congratulations go out to Makhadzi, who recently purchased a new home.

Makhadzi has joined the girls with the cribs gang as she showed off her Sandton mansion. Image: @makahdzisa

Source: Instagram

The star showed off her new property and added herself to the list of girls with properties.

Mkahadzi receives love and congratulatory messages from fans for her new purchase

Taking to her Instagram page, Makhadzi shared the first images of her in her new abode with her 970K followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Came to clean my new bae, #girlswithproperties."

Netizens congratulate Makhadzi and dub her an inspiration

Fans of the Matorokisi hitmaker gushed over her and were left in complete awe.

@ladydu_sa said:

"Love of my life."

@ruth_nemavhola said:

"I hope you paid SARS."

@iamnomfundomoh said:

"Amabhoza!! You’re such an inspiration ma’am, congratulations."

@tateh865 said:

"Congrats."

@celestentul said:

"Congratulations."

@mrs_ngobz said:

"I’m happy to see you winning, congratulations #vendagirlswithproperties."

@fezekadlamini_ said:

"Supa proud of you."

@lela_tati said:

"Power to you."

Makhadzi builds her mother a gorgeous home

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi built her mother a new mansion.

Her supporters noted how she did the noble thing of building the home for her mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News