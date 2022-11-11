Londie London has revealed the traumatic experience she went through when her ex-hubby Hlubi Nkosi was embroiled in a cheating scandal

The Real Housewives of Durban star said showing her face in public was difficult because the tweets about the rumours were trending

Londie revealed all the deets about her failed marriage on Kaya 959 Breakfast show, and the listeners offered her support

The Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London had her tell-all about her split with her hubby, Hlubi Nkosi, on Kaya 959 Breakfast show. The stunner said she chose self-love.

Londie made news headlines and trended for days when a Tweep aired her marriage's dirty laundry on social media. Twitter entertainment blogger Musa Khawula started the cheating rumours levelling against Hlubi. The accusations were later confirmed by Londie on Instagram when she said she split up with Hlubi.

In an interview with Sol and Dineo on Kaya 959, the mom of two opened up that when the tweets from Musa were trending online, it was traumatic for her. Londie said she had to put her public life on hold and keep personal things private.

The stunner added that she believes everything happened for a reason and thinks the cheating happened in perfect timing. Londie plans to focus on herself and her two kids.

"It is my time to shine," Londie told Sol and Dineo.

Peeps showed up in the comments section to show Londie London support after she admitted to finding her feet in public again. Netizens left the following comments on YouTube:

@Inesisa Ncube said:

"I love London. She just has that vibe, an indestructible personality, and doesn't seem to get fazed by gossip and hearsay. Wish her the very best."

@Neo Aya shared:

"I just want to give her a hug ❤ She deserves all the good things that are coming."

@Koketso Mariba replied:

"Love her sense of humour can’t pick the silver line of the divorce."

@Tlotlo Mosidi commented:

"You can see the sadness right through her face Light and love to her"

@nombuso nsengana wrote:

"She looks a bit sad I pray she’s okay I want to give her a huge hug ❤"

@Gugulethu Zwane also said:

"☹️ she’s going to be okay ❤"

@Malerato Molebatsi also shared:

"Strength and love to her ❤️❤️❤️"

@Lungah M added:

"There was something so sombre about her aura. She wasn’t ready for this."

