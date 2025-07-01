A mother’s candid recording of her children's surprising revelations sparked a widespread online discussion

The video featuring two young siblings sharing unexpected details about their father was posted on TikTok and drew massive attention

Some social media users were convinced by the children's claims, and others raised concerns about social media's influence on young minds

A young boy and girl told their mom that their father was cheating. Image: @thequestforachild

A video circulating on social media captured the attention of many, showing two young children making surprising claims about their father.

The clip, shared by TikTok user @thequestforachild on the video streaming platform, garnered a mix of reactions from viewers.

The video begins with the mother asking her young daughter about her husband's whereabouts, to which the little girl boldly states that he is cheating on her mother. When pressed for details, the girl specifies the alleged affair is with a woman from Rosebank College. At this point, her younger brother chimes in, correcting her and insisting the woman is from East London. The mother then asks both children if their father has a girlfriend from East London, and they both agree.

The girl further reveals the name of Emily, prompting a shocked gasp from her brother, who looks back at his sister as she sips milk from a juice bottle. The mother then playfully suggests this new person might become their new mother, but the children quickly object, stating the person would only be their dad's girlfriend, and their mom would remain that, expressing fear of a potentially "evil" new figure taking their toys. When asked where they learn such things, the boy simply points to YouTube and other social media platforms.

Social media users were shocked by the kids' allegations and advised the mom to limit their YouTube access. Image: Carlos Barquero

SA reacts to the cheating allegations

The video gained many views, comments, and likes, leading to a storm of mixed opinions from social media users. Many viewers found the children's statements highly convincing, suggesting the level of specific detail implied truth. Some focused on the mention of specific locations like Rosebank and East London, advising the mother to investigate the claims further.

Others cautioned against allowing young children unrestricted access to certain online content, sharing their own experiences of children making false accusations, seemingly mimicking scenarios observed on YouTube channels.

User @Mbali Ntshayi said:

"Rosebank College? Hey, these kids are too specific, maan, why?

User @Charlotte shared:

"Hey, mama, there’s a YouTube channel I blocked after my son started saying I’m cheating and he will expose me😂😂😂 I forgot the name but it’s white kids with colourful wigs. I once saw the evil devil part and evil stepfather stuff there."

User @Rabelani added:

"The way he gasped after she said Emily😭."

User @Snothile🫰🏾commented:

"They spend too much time watching YouTube 😭😭my daughter started crashing out most weirdly until I noted the kids she watches on YouTube crash out the same way😭😭they learn the weirdest and most shocking things on those YouTube shows😒😒."

User @tatyanapoultney added:

"At this age, they never lie. Just randomly mentioning Rosebank College would make me dizzy because why are you being so specific🤣?"

User @Mar__.t said:

"The fact that she knew that you’d still be her mom while at Emily would be her dad's girlfriend 🤭 she’s smart, she ain’t making up no Rosebank College."

Watch the TikTok video below:

