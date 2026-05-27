A Ghanaian woman shared an emotional moment online as departures from South Africa continue amid growing concerns linked to immigration tensions

Travel arrangements, growing uncertainty and emotional farewells have placed renewed focus on foreign nationals choosing to leave South Africa

Hundreds have reportedly registered to leave South Africa as immigration debates continue, drawing national attention

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A video posted by @billynie.com on 26 May 2026 showed a Ghanaian woman celebrating her return home after leaving South Africa amid growing tensions around illegal immigration protests in the country. The clip comes as hundreds of Ghanaian nationals have started departing South Africa through a repatriation process coordinated by Ghanaian authorities.

The picture showed Ghanaians getting a plane after leaving South Africa. Image: BBC

Source: Facebook

The current movement follows concerns around possible xenophobic violence linked to anti-illegal immigration demonstrations taking place in parts of South Africa. Protest action has intensified in recent months, with immigration issues becoming a heated national discussion point. One movement drawing attention is March and March, a citizen-led group advocating for immigration reform, which has reportedly issued a 30 June deadline calling for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

Ghana's government responded by organising repatriation support for citizens wishing to return home. Buses reportedly arrived at the Ghana High Commission in South Africa to transport groups of people to the airport before departure. A chartered flight carrying nearly 300 Ghanaian nationals landed safely in Accra this week after leaving Johannesburg.

Hundreds of Ghanaians register for voluntary repatriation

Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa joined officials in welcoming returning citizens at the airport. Ghana High Commissioner to South Africa Benjamin Quashie confirmed that 297 citizens arrived during the first phase of the repatriation effort. Reports indicate approximately 800 Ghanaians have registered to return home voluntarily.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Officials also confirmed that one mother and her two children could not board after documentation requirements relating to birth certificates delayed their departure. Additional flights are expected in the coming days as authorities continue assisting those choosing to leave. The video shared by user @billynie.com captured the woman's happiness of going home.

The picture showed South Africans protesting against illegal immigrants. Image: @billynie.com

Source: Facebook

Check out the TikTok clip below:

Ghanaians welcome them back

Mawusi wrote:

“Who noticed that during President Nana's time, it didn't rain?”

Jástíz Ébume Iris wrote:

“Can I arrange chairs for the press conference?”

Tesa wrote:

“Am I the only one smiling like I won a jackpot? 🤣🤣”

Stevoo wrote:

“I was in South Africa, and I came back to Ghana last year. I wish you all a safe journey. 🙏”

TrueGhanaian wrote:

“Tears in my eyes! Great time to be a Ghanaian”

Jemima D. Pecku wrote:

“Don’t know why I'm even feeling sad mpo”

Kofikorea wrote:

“There is no place like home, it's sure to be well with u when u come home”

Houston wrote:

“Come home.... We love all of you. Your lives matter so much. ♥️”

Ninanunoo wrote:

“I’m feeling so proud to be a Ghanaian and an NDC member.”

MZ Channel Plus wrote:

“We hope for a better Ghana. May God bless our homeland, Ghana. 😊”

3 Other Briefly News stories about illegal immigrants

The secretary-general of the African National Congress, Fikile Mbalula, stated that the ruling party acknowledges the grievances raised by the group March and March regarding undocumented foreign nationals.

Ghanaian nationals have begun arriving at OR Tambo Airport, as efforts to evacuate them from South Africa go ahead.

While some members of the community showed support for the anti-illegal-immigration march the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party held in Vereeniging, Gauteng on 21 May 2026, local traders said their businesses came to a standstill.

Source: Briefly News